



Bongani Bingwa speaks with Robbie Raburabu, Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) Spokesperson.

A few weeks ago, video footage of VIP protection officers attacking motorists went viral on social media.

They were later revealed to have been assigned to Deputy President Paul Mashatile’s security detail.

The eight officers will appear in court on Monday in court in connection with the incident and remain suspended.

The men are facing charges of assault, malicious property damage, and pointing a firearm.

RELATED: (WATCH) VIP protection unit brutally assaults motorists

Raburabu says that, while he cannot go into too many details, the officers claim that the victims of the attack were posing a threat to the vehicles.

He adds that incidents like this seriously damage public trust in the police.

FILE: A screengrab from a video showing members of the police’s presidential protection unit assaulting three civilians on the N1 near Fourways in Johannesburg. Picture: Twitter

This is so embarrassing. It is so embarrassing for the police. It is embarrassing for us as a country. Robbie Raburabu, Spokesperson - Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID)

Listen to the interview for more.

This article first appeared on 702 : VIP officers in court on Monday: 'This is embarrassing for us as a country'