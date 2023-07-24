Why Cape Town and the Western Cape are receiving so many 'semigrants' right now
Africa Melane speaks to Renier Kriek of Sentinel Homes about the increase in semigration within South Africa.
Listen to the conversation below.
Semigration refers to people moving from one part of South Africa to another, often for much the same reasons someone would emigrate abroad.
The Western Cape, in particular, is receiving more semigrants than ever for, according to Kriek, these reasons:
• Remote work makes semigrating easier.
• Businesses are moving to urban areas in the Western Cape because the City of Cape Town has made managing loadshedding for businesses easier.
• Low-income earners are coming to the Western Cape because the infrastructure is "better." Kriek says, "Low-income earners will rather live in a shack in the Western Cape than in Gauteng".
• Unemployment levels in the Western Cape are lower, so job prospects seem better than in other provinces.
• People seeking lifestyle changes move to the West Coast, another area where property is booming, relative to the rest of South Africa.
According to Kried, St. Helena Bay, north of Cape Town, is a popular semigration destination for people in their 50s.
Kriek also recommends that, if you want to semigrate, "Do it now. Now is the time to take the plunge since the South African Reserve Bank kept the interest rate where it was."
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_55361080_aerial-coastal-view-of-cape-town-city-with-table-mountain-cape-town-harbour-lions-head-and-devils-pe.html
More from Lifestyle
South Africans opt for Chinese cars in deteriorating economy
Errol Levine, CEO of Weelee, explains how the state of SA's economy changed how South African motorist buys their vehicles.Read More
The psychology of motivation and rewards
Do you need an incentive to get things done? You're not alone...Read More
Lynn Forbes gets real by sharing her story of loss and healing
Motivational speaker and media personality Lynn Forbes and her friend, life coach Khadjiah Mia are bringing their Get Real integrated wellness experience to Cape Town.Read More
Gert-Johan Coetzee on his Barbie dreams and making the fashion icon his own
South African designer Gert Johan Coetzee has embraced Barbie fever with his his SA inspired line. SJ chats to him about his why Barbie was his fashion-inspo.Read More
Indigenous Plant Use Forum: Protecting SA's diverse flora
The Forum focuses on the sustainable use of Southern African plants.Read More
How to help your child prepare for the world of work
You can start working on your child’s CV from when they’re 10 or 12 years old.Read More
What is the state of your car? A dirty car can affect your health and safety
Cars have become, in some cases, a storage facility, dining table, and even a clothing cupboard.Read More
Do you feel like a fraud? You could have imposter syndrome
Do you constantly doubt yourself and your ability? You may have imposter syndrome. We chat to Aimee Isaacs, an occupational therapist and the founder of the Self-Care Studio.Read More
Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend
Here are some ideas on how you can make the most of your weekend.Read More