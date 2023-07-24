Energy expert predicts average of Stage 7 load shedding by 2028





JOHANNESBURG - Hohm Energy's Matthew Cruise predicts that South Africa is likely to experience an average of Stage 7 load shedding by 2028.

On Sunday, Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa briefed the media, citing that Eskom couldn't finance power generation at the required scale and speed.

He said expanding and strengthening the grid was going to take an inordinate amount of money that the utility doesn't have.

The energy expert said this was a "significant" issue.

“The buck has stopped now with Eskom and the train’s come to the end of the line. They’re not able to get any more money and this is very significant in the light of that we need about R500 billion to do the expansion of the grid that we foresee it needed going forward.”

Cruise further criticised what he called government's lack of long-term thinking, saying he saw no immediate end in sight for load shedding.

“From our side, actually, it’s not just the next 12 months, but for the next five years we actually see load shedding doubling to the point where we have an average of Stage 7 in 2028 and Stage 6 in 2027.”

