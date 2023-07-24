South Africans opt for Chinese cars in deteriorating economy
Lester Kiewit speaks to Errol Levine, CEO of car trading platform Weelee, to get some insights on how the state of our economy has changed car buying patterns in South Africa.
Listen to the conversation.
Owning a vehicle is an aspirational purchase for many South Africans of which most had to cut back on expenses after interest rate hikes skyrocketed since November 2021.
RELATED: 5 CHEAPEST, MOST RELIABLE NEW CARS IN SOUTH AFRICA
Levine says this has impacted the way people buy cars.
The CEO says his company has seen the following trends during this "tough economic" time:
• Consumers have downgraded when purchasing cars, opting for vehicles below R300 000.
RELATED: THE 10 BEST SELLING CARS IN SA FOR 2023 SO FAR
• There's been a spike in Chinese vehicle sales because they are more affordable.
RELATED: SA PUBLIC PICKS A CHINESE CAR AS THEIR FAVOURITE
• People are selling their cars and opting to carpool.
• Banks have been declining car loans.
Levine hopes that with the interest rate remaining unchanged this month, car sales will slowly pick up again.
RELATED: A CHINESE CAR WINS AT SA CAR OF THE YEAR FOR THE FIRST TIME
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_173422711_russia-izhevsk-august-19-2021-chery-showroom-new-modern-chery-tiggo-4-car-in-dealer-showroom-front-v.html?vti=niehz58yccn8vzjbcw-1-1
More from Lifestyle
Why Cape Town and the Western Cape are receiving so many 'semigrants' right now
Renier Kriek of Sentinel Homes speaks about what motivates people to "semigrate" around South Africa.Read More
The psychology of motivation and rewards
Do you need an incentive to get things done? You're not alone...Read More
Lynn Forbes gets real by sharing her story of loss and healing
Motivational speaker and media personality Lynn Forbes and her friend, life coach Khadjiah Mia are bringing their Get Real integrated wellness experience to Cape Town.Read More
Gert-Johan Coetzee on his Barbie dreams and making the fashion icon his own
South African designer Gert Johan Coetzee has embraced Barbie fever with his his SA inspired line. SJ chats to him about his why Barbie was his fashion-inspo.Read More
Indigenous Plant Use Forum: Protecting SA's diverse flora
The Forum focuses on the sustainable use of Southern African plants.Read More
How to help your child prepare for the world of work
You can start working on your child’s CV from when they’re 10 or 12 years old.Read More
What is the state of your car? A dirty car can affect your health and safety
Cars have become, in some cases, a storage facility, dining table, and even a clothing cupboard.Read More
Do you feel like a fraud? You could have imposter syndrome
Do you constantly doubt yourself and your ability? You may have imposter syndrome. We chat to Aimee Isaacs, an occupational therapist and the founder of the Self-Care Studio.Read More
Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend
Here are some ideas on how you can make the most of your weekend.Read More