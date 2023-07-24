Happy 54th birthday, Jennifer Lopez!

Streaming issues? Report here
clarence-thumbnailjpg clarence-thumbnailjpg
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Gordhan on Transnet: 'Patching a broken organisation takes time and effort' State-owned logistics company Transnet has a never-ending list of problems that is devastating our economy. 24 July 2023 9:13 AM
VIP officers in court on Monday: 'This is embarrassing for us as a country' The VIP Protection officers who brutally assaulted motorists are to appear in court on Monday after being formally charged. 24 July 2023 7:44 AM
Joburg explosion: Site must be declared safe before water & power are restored City Power and Johannesburg Water said they would not restore supply to the area affected by the explosion on Bree Street that dam... 24 July 2023 7:23 AM
View all Local
Mbalula says his remarks on Gordhan's performance a clarion call, not a threat 'Comrade Pravin move faster, or otherwise, we will move you', said the secretary-general during his address at the ANCWL elective... 23 July 2023 8:30 AM
Three-horse race to lead the ANC Women's League The league's former president, Bathabile Dlamini is facing off with former league secretary and Eastern Cape's Sisisi Tolashe and... 23 July 2023 8:07 AM
DA hopes ruling on Putin arrest warrant helps to restore SA's global credibility As a result of the Democratic Alliance (DA)'s legal action, Russian President Vladimir Putin won’t be able to set foot in South Af... 21 July 2023 4:44 PM
View all Politics
Gordhan on Transnet: 'Patching a broken organisation takes time and effort' State-owned logistics company Transnet has a never-ending list of problems that is devastating our economy. 24 July 2023 9:13 AM
[LISTEN] 'Decriminalising sex work is beneficial for the worker AND the client' Sex Workers Education and Advocacy Taskforce (SWEAT) is calling for the passing of the bill to decriminalise sex work. 21 July 2023 11:25 AM
Most counterfeit banknotes are R100s. Here's how to spot a fake one... Pearl Kgalegi (Currency Management Department, SA Reserve Bank) speaks about the counterfeit R100 banknotes in circulation. 21 July 2023 8:48 AM
View all Business
South Africans opt for Chinese cars in deteriorating economy Errol Levine, CEO of Weelee, explains how the state of SA's economy changed how South African motorist buys their vehicles. 24 July 2023 9:32 AM
Why Cape Town and the Western Cape are receiving so many 'semigrants' right now Renier Kriek of Sentinel Homes speaks about what motivates people to "semigrate" around South Africa. 24 July 2023 8:37 AM
The psychology of motivation and rewards Do you need an incentive to get things done? You're not alone... 23 July 2023 1:35 PM
View all Lifestyle
Zimbabwe legend Edelbert Dinha calls for patience in Southern African coaches The former Ajax Cape Town and Orlando Pirates captain played over 180 games between the clubs in a distinguished career that also... 21 July 2023 8:19 PM
Netball World Cup fan park opens with a lekker local lineup on 26 July Ahead of the 2023 World Cup kick-off on Friday, 28 July - the fan park opens with a bang featuring local artists. 21 July 2023 12:46 PM
Do women soccer players have more concussions? Here’s how to keep them safe In soccer, men and women participate under the same rules but women appear to have much higher rates of concussion. 21 July 2023 8:54 AM
View all Sport
Happy 54th birthday, Jennifer Lopez! We celebrate with 10 facts you probably didn’t know about ‘Jenny from the Block’. 24 July 2023 10:03 AM
Help! Auditions are open for The Beatles tribute band Mike Liptrot, director of Delton Productions talks about the auditions for The Beatles Tribute Show. 23 July 2023 11:01 AM
Gert-Johan Coetzee on his Barbie dreams and making the fashion icon his own South African designer Gert Johan Coetzee has embraced Barbie fever with his his SA inspired line. SJ chats to him about his why B... 23 July 2023 10:19 AM
View all Entertainment
Malaysia (where homosexuality is illegal) bans 'The 1975' after kiss on stage The 1975’s concerts in Malaysia and Indonesia have been cancelled after comments about the countries' homophobic laws. 24 July 2023 9:56 AM
Migrant deaths at sea: Real blame lies with policies created by European states The focus on smugglers distracts from the real cause of migrant deaths. 21 July 2023 1:29 PM
Kayaker's GoPro camera records his drowning in Alaskan lake An Alaskan man has inadvertently filmed his own drowning with a GoPro camera. 20 July 2023 12:20 PM
View all World
Kenya could soon follow Uganda with extreme anti-LGBT laws Kenya may soon table homophobic legislation similar to that found in Uganda. 21 July 2023 1:22 PM
De Beers deal will make Botswana 'global capital of diamonds' says president Africa analyst Ronak Gopaldas has a roundup of business news from the continent on The Money Show. 19 July 2023 9:06 PM
Kenyan 'starvation cult' death toll now at more than 400 More than 400 people have died as a result of a "starvation cult" in Kenya. 19 July 2023 1:13 PM
View all Africa
Online returns: 'Opportunity for e-tailers to build loyalty by making it easy' Bruce Whitfield talks online shopping and reverse logistics with Natalie Schooling, CEO of customer experience specialists nlighte... 20 July 2023 9:55 PM
Do we focus too much on leadership while middle managers carry the can? An organisational politics expert talks about the revival of the middle manager in today's changing workplace. 20 July 2023 8:44 PM
MANDY WIENER: Joburg CBD explosion – is this what a collapsed city looks like? Johannesburg is collapsing and its dodgy leadership is incapable and weak. 20 July 2023 9:50 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

Happy 54th birthday, Jennifer Lopez!

24 July 2023 10:03 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
Jennifer Lopez

We celebrate with 10 facts you probably didn’t know about ‘Jenny from the Block’.

Jennifer Lopez celebrates her 54th birthday today (24 July).

With a career spanning over three decades, the American singer, dancer and actress is a fan-favourite.

Here are 10 facts you probably didn’t know about J. Lo:

1) She started taking singing and dancing lessons at the age of five.

2) She made her acting debut in 1986 in a low-budget film My Little Girl.

3) She got her infamous nickname J. Lo from the late rapper Heavy D when she decided to make the move from acting to singing.

4) In 1991, she danced backup for the New Kids on the Block when they performed at the 18th Annual American Music Awards.

5) While she got her first major big-screen role in the 1995 drama My Family, her most recognisable role came in 1997 when she played later singer Selena Quintanilla in Selena.

6) Her debut single, If You Had My Love, shot her to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 list in 1999.

7) The history-making green dress she wore to the 42nd Grammy Awards was credited for the creation of Google Images search. Images of the dress were downloaded from the Grammy’s website over 600 000 times.

8) In 2001, Lopez was the first woman to simultaneously have a number-one film (The Wedding Planner) and album (J. Lo) in the US.

9) Lopez and her husband Ben Affleck were previously engaged in 2002. They broke up in 2003 but rekindled their connection in 2021. She also legally changed her name to Affleck.

10) She is the mother of 15-year-old twins, Maximilian and Emme Muniz, from her previous marriage.


This article first appeared on 947 : Happy 54th birthday, Jennifer Lopez!




24 July 2023 10:03 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
Jennifer Lopez

More from Entertainment

English rock band, The Beatles. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Eric Koch for Anefo

Help! Auditions are open for The Beatles tribute band

23 July 2023 11:01 AM

Mike Liptrot, director of Delton Productions talks about the auditions for The Beatles Tribute Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gert-Johan Coetzee on his Barbie dreams and making the fashion icon his own

23 July 2023 10:19 AM

South African designer Gert Johan Coetzee has embraced Barbie fever with his his SA inspired line. SJ chats to him about his why Barbie was his fashion-inspo.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Perfect Picture cast Photo courtesy: perfectpicturesaco.za

SA celebs shoot their shot in 'The Perfect Picture'

22 July 2023 12:37 PM

SJ chats to Zahirah Marty, TV personality and travel show host about season two of The Perfect Picture.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Actress and puppeteer Roshina Ratnam joined SJ in-studio Photo: Cape Talk

'Puppetry is in my DNA ' - actress Roshina Ratnam

22 July 2023 12:07 PM

South African actress Roshina Ratnam is back at the Baxter with another production, this time as director of Surge which uses puppets to tell the story of two characters and their different relationship with the natural world and climate events.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tony Bennett / Wikimedia Commons: Tom Beetz

Musical legend Tony Bennett has passed away at the age of 96

21 July 2023 3:45 PM

Bennett's publicist confirmed that he died in his hometown of New York.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: screengrab from @Vodacom on Twitter

'Yebo Gogo' uncle from iconic Vodacom ads Bankole Omotoso (80) passes away

21 July 2023 10:15 AM

The man behind the iconic phrase 'Yebo Gogo' died this week but his legacy lives on in the language of South Africans.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: screengrab from The Kiffness, Instagram Original video: @sarugbymag

[LISTEN] The Kiffness compiles proudly SA hit with Siya Kolisi and some Boks

20 July 2023 2:14 PM

The hit went viral with two million views online, but could it replace 'Hier kom die Bokke?' The Kiffness sure hopes so...

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

#AnHourWith SA actor Carla Classen will take you down music memory lane

20 July 2023 12:55 PM

Get ready for the ultimate throwback hour, featuring music from the 90's & 90's and the fondest memories to boot.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons by Eva Rinaldi

Happy 76th birthday, Carlos Santana!

20 July 2023 8:57 AM

Carlos Santana celebrates a birthday today and so we take a trip down memory lane, celebrating with some of his best music.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Barbie doll. Picture: Pixabay.com.

Barbie adds virtual social media influencer to her career list

19 July 2023 1:36 PM

Barbie was developed in 1959 as a doll. Since then, she has evolved through a series of physical and digital iterations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

VIP officers in court on Monday: 'This is embarrassing for us as a country'

Local

Joburg explosion: Site must be declared safe before water & power are restored

Local

KZN gold mine adopts new approach to address scourge of illegal mining

Local

EWN Highlights

Anele Mdoda's father builds a school in hometown village

24 July 2023 12:02 PM

'It takes courage' to remove the bad eggs from Transnet, says Gordhan

24 July 2023 11:53 AM

Energy expert predicts average of Stage 7 load shedding by 2028

24 July 2023 10:47 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA