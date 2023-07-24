Happy 54th birthday, Jennifer Lopez!
Jennifer Lopez celebrates her 54th birthday today (24 July).
With a career spanning over three decades, the American singer, dancer and actress is a fan-favourite.
Here are 10 facts you probably didn’t know about J. Lo:
1) She started taking singing and dancing lessons at the age of five.
2) She made her acting debut in 1986 in a low-budget film My Little Girl.
.@FredOL69007 #PremièreFoisauCinéma#JenniferLopez dans My Little Girl de Connie Kaiserman (1986) il avait 17 ans pic.twitter.com/lawzFIE9yM' Merlin Philippe (@merlinpapin3) July 24, 2023
3) She got her infamous nickname J. Lo from the late rapper Heavy D when she decided to make the move from acting to singing.
4) In 1991, she danced backup for the New Kids on the Block when they performed at the 18th Annual American Music Awards.
5) While she got her first major big-screen role in the 1995 drama My Family, her most recognisable role came in 1997 when she played later singer Selena Quintanilla in Selena.
6) Her debut single, If You Had My Love, shot her to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 list in 1999.
7) The history-making green dress she wore to the 42nd Grammy Awards was credited for the creation of Google Images search. Images of the dress were downloaded from the Grammy’s website over 600 000 times.
Google Images was founded after Jennifer Lopez wore 'that green dress' at the 2000 Grammys. pic.twitter.com/flN8SCK3gY' UberFacts (@UberFacts) March 16, 2018
8) In 2001, Lopez was the first woman to simultaneously have a number-one film (The Wedding Planner) and album (J. Lo) in the US.
9) Lopez and her husband Ben Affleck were previously engaged in 2002. They broke up in 2003 but rekindled their connection in 2021. She also legally changed her name to Affleck.
10) She is the mother of 15-year-old twins, Maximilian and Emme Muniz, from her previous marriage.
This article first appeared on 947 : Happy 54th birthday, Jennifer Lopez!
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:GLAAD_2014_-_Jennifer_Lopez_-_Casper-28_(14362069822).jpg
More from Entertainment
Help! Auditions are open for The Beatles tribute band
Mike Liptrot, director of Delton Productions talks about the auditions for The Beatles Tribute Show.Read More
Gert-Johan Coetzee on his Barbie dreams and making the fashion icon his own
South African designer Gert Johan Coetzee has embraced Barbie fever with his his SA inspired line. SJ chats to him about his why Barbie was his fashion-inspo.Read More
SA celebs shoot their shot in 'The Perfect Picture'
SJ chats to Zahirah Marty, TV personality and travel show host about season two of The Perfect Picture.Read More
'Puppetry is in my DNA ' - actress Roshina Ratnam
South African actress Roshina Ratnam is back at the Baxter with another production, this time as director of Surge which uses puppets to tell the story of two characters and their different relationship with the natural world and climate events.Read More
Musical legend Tony Bennett has passed away at the age of 96
Bennett's publicist confirmed that he died in his hometown of New York.Read More
'Yebo Gogo' uncle from iconic Vodacom ads Bankole Omotoso (80) passes away
The man behind the iconic phrase 'Yebo Gogo' died this week but his legacy lives on in the language of South Africans.Read More
[LISTEN] The Kiffness compiles proudly SA hit with Siya Kolisi and some Boks
The hit went viral with two million views online, but could it replace 'Hier kom die Bokke?' The Kiffness sure hopes so...Read More
#AnHourWith SA actor Carla Classen will take you down music memory lane
Get ready for the ultimate throwback hour, featuring music from the 90's & 90's and the fondest memories to boot.Read More
Happy 76th birthday, Carlos Santana!
Carlos Santana celebrates a birthday today and so we take a trip down memory lane, celebrating with some of his best music.Read More