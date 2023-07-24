Streaming issues? Report here
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Malaysia (where homosexuality is illegal) bans 'The 1975' after kiss on stage

24 July 2023 9:56 AM
by Keely Goodall
The 1975’s concerts in Malaysia and Indonesia have been cancelled after comments about the countries' homophobic laws.

Bongani Bingwa speaks with Adam Gilchrist, our International Correspondent (skip to 02:56).

The lead singer of the band, Matty Healy, made remarks about Malaysia’s anti-LGBT laws at a concert in the country before kissing the band’s bassist Ross MacDonald on stage.

As a result, the band was banned from ever again performing in Malaysia.

Homosexuality is punishable by up to 20 years in prison in the country.

In Indonesia, where the band has also cancelled its upcoming performances, homosexuality is banned in the Aceh province and shunned in the majority of the rest of the country.

On the one hand, he may well disagree with the laws… I think rock bands feel they have a responsibility to influence.

Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

As protest performances go, is that also asking for trouble to flout a law like that?

Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent
FILE: The 1975. Picture: Begoña from Errenteria, España, via Wikimedia Commons
FILE: The 1975. Picture: Begoña from Errenteria, España, via Wikimedia Commons

They have also cancelled performances in Taiwan, which Gilchrist says is a bit surprising as it is seen as an equal-opportunity society.

Taiwan is Asia's most progressive country and the only one where same-sex marriage is possible.

Listen to the interview for more.


This article first appeared on 702 : Malaysia (where homosexuality is illegal) bans 'The 1975' after kiss on stage




