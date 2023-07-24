60-year-old homes in Cape Town 'heritage protected', affecting homeowners most
Lester Kiewit speaks to Heritage Western Cape’s CEO, Michael Janse van Rensburg and legal advisor, Penelope Meyer about what heritage protection means for homes and buildings older than 60 years.
Listen to the conversation below.
Homes in areas like Maitland, Bothasig and Landsdowne might fall under "heritage protection" since certain homes in these areas turn 60 years old.
Van Rensburg says that these homes will fall under the "National Heritage Resources Act, " a law operating on a three-tier system to preserve and protect national, provincial and local areas.
He adds that the City of Cape Town is currently processing and identifying several communities that fall under "heritage protection."
But, what's the impact on homeowners if your house is classified as such?
Meyer says, it mostly impacts any renovations or alterations you intend on doing because you'll have to apply for a permit every time you want to make alterations to your home - inside and outside.
Meyer also notes that if your home is declared under "heritage protection", it "doesn't have a huge effect on property values."
Van Rensburg adds that Heritage Western Cape will vet specific areas for exemption, conservation and development if it qualifies for heritage protection.
If you or your community want to work with Heritage Western Cape to ensure that specific areas or properties are preserved, contact them to find out how you can, over here.
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
Source : Wikimedia Commons: Ad Meskens
More from Local
Zulu Traditional Prime Minister Mangosuthu Buthelezi hospitalised
The office of the Zulu Traditional Prime Minister said that he was not in a critical condition.Read More
KZN gold mine explains how it got illegal miners to work for them
Instead of spending millions on private security to fight zama zamas encroaching on mining land, Bosveld Mine near Pongola, is hiring illegal miners.Read More
Delays with generating units sees Eskom implement stage 5 power cuts
This intensity of load shedding will last until 5am on Tuesday morning, thereafter stage four will be implemented until further notice.Read More
Witnesses in Zandile Gumede corruption trial worried about their safety - State
This comes after a witness set to testify on Monday had her home shot at, over the weekend.Read More
WARNING! Beware of fake vets! SPCA saves cat castration botched by a fake vet
The incident took place when an individual, posing as a vet, conducted the castration bare-handed on the cat owner’s dining room table.Read More
State not planning to have Kelly Khumalo testify in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial
The confirmation came from the State prosecutor, George Baloyi, on Monday as proceedings continue in the rebooted Senzo Meyiwa trial.Read More
Midday Report Express: N1 assault VIP unit officers to appear in court
All the news you need to know.Read More
[LISTEN] A look into the multinational kidnapping syndicates operating in SA
TimesLive released details of an investigation into shocking kidnapping syndicates in our country.Read More
Over-whale-mingly stunning picture captured of first whale breach of the season!
Here's to having a whale of a time this whale watching season!Read More