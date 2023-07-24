60-year-old homes in Cape Town 'heritage protected', affecting homeowners most





Lester Kiewit speaks to Heritage Western Cape’s CEO, Michael Janse van Rensburg and legal advisor, Penelope Meyer about what heritage protection means for homes and buildings older than 60 years.

Homes in areas like Maitland, Bothasig and Landsdowne might fall under "heritage protection" since certain homes in these areas turn 60 years old.

Van Rensburg says that these homes will fall under the "National Heritage Resources Act, " a law operating on a three-tier system to preserve and protect national, provincial and local areas.

He adds that the City of Cape Town is currently processing and identifying several communities that fall under "heritage protection."

But, what's the impact on homeowners if your house is classified as such?

Meyer says, it mostly impacts any renovations or alterations you intend on doing because you'll have to apply for a permit every time you want to make alterations to your home - inside and outside.

Meyer also notes that if your home is declared under "heritage protection", it "doesn't have a huge effect on property values."

Van Rensburg adds that Heritage Western Cape will vet specific areas for exemption, conservation and development if it qualifies for heritage protection.

If you or your community want to work with Heritage Western Cape to ensure that specific areas or properties are preserved, contact them to find out how you can, over here.

