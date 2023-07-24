Station Strangler released on parole: 'The Parow community will never be ready'





Lester Kiewit speaks with Parow councillor Franchesca Walker.

Simons was imprisoned for 28 years for the kidnapping and murder of 10-year-old Elroy van Rooyen.

Last Thursday he was released into the care of his family in Parow and will be under strict parole conditions for the rest of his life.

Many community members are upset and uncomfortable with his release, fearing for the safety of their children.

He has served his time, but the community will never be ready for the release of any parolee after they have committed a crime in which children are involved. Franchesca Walker, Parow Councillor

Even if you have prepared the community, nobody would be able to just accept that the person is back in their surroundings. Franchesca Walker, Parow Councillor

