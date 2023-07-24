Over-whale-mingly stunning picture captured of first whale breach of the season!
Clarence Ford interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending news on the web (skip to 8:40).
The Simon's Town Boat Company took to their Facebook to share a 'spectacular' image of the first breaching southern right whale for the season.
Started over 20 years ago by Dave Hurwitz, he has captured the most breathtaking images of our marine wildlife and has been featured in documentaries such as Discovery and National Geographic.
While some have shared their concerns about the super close-up images, the company has clarified that they are legally allowed to approach cetaceans up to 50m, after that, the aquatic animals have the power.
"If they are curious and decide to approach and interact with us, we don’t have to move", they add.
To learn about their whale watching tours, click here.
Here's to having a whale of a time this whale watching season!
It's just a spectacular photo.Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire correspondent
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : Facebook: Simon's Town Boat Company
