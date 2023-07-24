Masked Singer SA exposes Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi as the face behind Robot
Bongani Bingwa speaks to the latest participant unmasked on The Masked Singer South Africa, Robot, AKA, Miss Universe, Zozibini Tunzi.
Listen to their conversation below.
The Robot or now that we all know who it is - Zozibini Tunzi is the seventh masked singer to be eliminated from 'The Masked Singer South Africa'.
If you missed any of her performances, watch below.
What an angelic voice, right?!
And... yes! South African-born Miss Universe can also sing - there is nothing she can't do, obviously!
Of course, as Tunzi chats to Bingwa - who was masked as a banana earlier in the show, she mentions that her experience on the show was "very fun."
The former Miss Universe added, " I didn't know what to expect going into the show, but it was very interesting to see how things turn out and what the audience likes."
Tunzi mentions that most of the detectives caught her identity quite quickly while others were shocked at her beautiful voice.
Tunzi also tells Bingwa that "people telling you that you're special all the time" is the worst advice she's ever received because you need to know that even though you are special, you should know that the world doesn't owe you anything."
The best advice the former Miss Universe has received is "to stand firm in who you are, always" - even if you're a Robot!
Tunzi also says that her aim in life is to be kind because "how you leave people feeling is a very important thing."
Now that the unmasking is complete... Tunzi will work on her foundation and maybe we'll see a Banana and Robot collab next? The last one is wishful thinking but we wish it wasn't.
Here's to 'The Masked Singer South Africa' keeping us on our toes - who will the face behind the next mask be?
Tune in to SABC 3 on Saturdays at 18:30 and SABC 1 at 20:00 or catch the rebroadcast on Thursdays at 21:00.
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
This article first appeared on 702 : Masked Singer SA exposes Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi as the face behind Robot
