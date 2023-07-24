Streaming issues? Report here
Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022 Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Zulu Traditional Prime Minister Mangosuthu Buthelezi hospitalised The office of the Zulu Traditional Prime Minister said that he was not in a critical condition. 24 July 2023 5:20 PM
KZN gold mine explains how it got illegal miners to work for them Instead of spending millions on private security to fight zama zamas encroaching on mining land, Bosveld Mine near Pongola, is hir... 24 July 2023 4:57 PM
Delays with generating units sees Eskom implement stage 5 power cuts This intensity of load shedding will last until 5am on Tuesday morning, thereafter stage four will be implemented until further no... 24 July 2023 3:48 PM
View all Local
[LISTEN] Peter Marais weighs in on the Western Cape Peoples Bill Through this bill, the FF Plus will be able to govern the 'West Capetonians' without interference from the national government. 24 July 2023 2:41 PM
Mbalula says his remarks on Gordhan's performance a clarion call, not a threat 'Comrade Pravin move faster, or otherwise, we will move you', said the secretary-general during his address at the ANCWL elective... 23 July 2023 8:30 AM
Three-horse race to lead the ANC Women's League The league's former president, Bathabile Dlamini is facing off with former league secretary and Eastern Cape's Sisisi Tolashe and... 23 July 2023 8:07 AM
View all Politics
WC govt aims to build R1 trillion economy with growth for jobs strategy The provincial government highlighted the importance of growing the private sector in order to create more jobs. 24 July 2023 5:29 PM
Delays with generating units sees Eskom implement stage 5 power cuts This intensity of load shedding will last until 5am on Tuesday morning, thereafter stage four will be implemented until further no... 24 July 2023 3:48 PM
Gordhan on Transnet: 'Patching a broken organisation takes time and effort' State-owned logistics company Transnet has a never-ending list of problems that is devastating our economy. 24 July 2023 9:13 AM
View all Business
Half of all South Africans are overweight or obese, here's a solution Unhealthy diets are a major risk factor for diseases like cancer and diabetes - warning labels on unhealthy foods can help change... 24 July 2023 2:03 PM
[WATCH] Oh dear!! Norris destroys Verstappen's F1 Hungarian victory trophy It is also reported that the total production time of the trophy is six months. 24 July 2023 1:18 PM
Bye-Bye Bluebird: Musk replacing iconic Twitter logo with an X Elon Musk has decided to rebrand Twitter. 24 July 2023 12:46 PM
View all Lifestyle
Spar Proteas 'optimistic' ahead of the Netball World Cup The Netball World Cup kicks off at the Cape Town International Convention Centre this Friday. 24 July 2023 3:10 PM
Zimbabwe legend Edelbert Dinha calls for patience in Southern African coaches The former Ajax Cape Town and Orlando Pirates captain played over 180 games between the clubs in a distinguished career that also... 21 July 2023 8:19 PM
Netball World Cup fan park opens with a lekker local lineup on 26 July Ahead of the 2023 World Cup kick-off on Friday, 28 July - the fan park opens with a bang featuring local artists. 21 July 2023 12:46 PM
View all Sport
'Barbenheimer' (Barbie and Oppenheimer) revives cinemas... and goes VIRAL Barbie and Oppenheimer were released in theaters and the #Barbenheimer event was box office marketing gold and so were the memes. 24 July 2023 12:18 PM
Masked Singer SA exposes Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi as the face behind Robot Bongani Bingwa, AKA, Banana speaks to the latest (un)Masked Singer: Former Miss Universe, Zozibini Tunzi, AKA, Robot. 24 July 2023 11:51 AM
Happy 54th birthday, Jennifer Lopez! We celebrate with 10 facts you probably didn’t know about ‘Jenny from the Block’. 24 July 2023 10:03 AM
View all Entertainment
The world is breaking dangerous climate records as the planet gets hotter The UN has issued a warning as parts of the world experience dangerously high temperatures. 24 July 2023 12:09 PM
Russia-Africa summit provides a global stage for Moscow to puff up its power The key question for African citizens to ask is: whose interests are being served? 24 July 2023 11:07 AM
Malaysia (where homosexuality is illegal) bans 'The 1975' after kiss on stage The 1975’s concerts in Malaysia and Indonesia have been cancelled after comments about the countries' homophobic laws. 24 July 2023 9:56 AM
View all World
Reflecting on Gukurahundi genocide: 'It committed unspeakable atrocities' [LISTEN] What actually happened during Zimbabwe's Gukurahundi genocide. 24 July 2023 4:09 PM
Kenya could soon follow Uganda with extreme anti-LGBT laws Kenya may soon table homophobic legislation similar to that found in Uganda. 21 July 2023 1:22 PM
De Beers deal will make Botswana 'global capital of diamonds' says president Africa analyst Ronak Gopaldas has a roundup of business news from the continent on The Money Show. 19 July 2023 9:06 PM
View all Africa
Online returns: 'Opportunity for e-tailers to build loyalty by making it easy' Bruce Whitfield talks online shopping and reverse logistics with Natalie Schooling, CEO of customer experience specialists nlighte... 20 July 2023 9:55 PM
Do we focus too much on leadership while middle managers carry the can? An organisational politics expert talks about the revival of the middle manager in today's changing workplace. 20 July 2023 8:44 PM
MANDY WIENER: Joburg CBD explosion – is this what a collapsed city looks like? Johannesburg is collapsing and its dodgy leadership is incapable and weak. 20 July 2023 9:50 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

[LISTEN] Peter Marais weighs in on the Western Cape Peoples Bill

24 July 2023 2:41 PM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Freedom Front Plus
Peter Marais
Western Cape Peoples Bill

Through this bill, the FF Plus will be able to govern the 'West Capetonians' without interference from the national government.

Clarence Ford interviews Peter Marais, Freedom Front Plus Member of the Provincial Legislature (MPL).

The Freedom Front Plus has submitted a bill to the Western Cape Provincial Legislature requesting independence for "West Capetonians".

Through this, the party will be able to govern the group without interference from the national government.

According to reports, Marais says that the request was not racially motivated but instead an effort to live freely and exercise one's constitutional right.

Marais encourages the youth to get actively involved in politics to help create a better country for our people and our future.

Picture: @VFPlus/Twitter
Picture: @VFPlus/Twitter

RELATED: FF Plus submits bill requesting independence for 'West Capetonians'

RELATED: 'Coalitions are here to stay, parties need to find compromises' - Corné Mulder

They [ANC] make a lot of noise about nothing.

Peter Marais, Freedom Front Plus Member of the Provincial Legislature

Afrikaans is ons taal, nie die wit mense se taal nie.

Peter Marais, Freedom Front Plus Member of the Provincial Legislature

Nationalism is what binds people together.

Peter Marais, Freedom Front Plus Member of the Provincial Legislature

You cannot be a racist unless you first say 'I accept racialism'.

Peter Marais, Freedom Front Plus Member of the Provincial Legislature

The world is more divided now than ever.

Peter Marais, Freedom Front Plus Member of the Provincial Legislature

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.




24 July 2023 2:41 PM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Freedom Front Plus
Peter Marais
Western Cape Peoples Bill

More from Politics

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula briefing the media at the ANCWL's elective conference in Johannesburg on 22 July 2023. Picture: Eyewitness News/Katlego Jiyane

Mbalula says his remarks on Gordhan's performance a clarion call, not a threat

23 July 2023 8:30 AM

'Comrade Pravin move faster, or otherwise, we will move you', said the secretary-general during his address at the ANCWL elective conference on Saturday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Delegates at the ANC Women's League's elective conference in Johannesburg on 22 July 2023. Picture: Eyewitness News/Katlego Jiyane

Three-horse race to lead the ANC Women's League

23 July 2023 8:07 AM

The league's former president, Bathabile Dlamini is facing off with former league secretary and Eastern Cape's Sisisi Tolashe and KwaZulu-Natal's Thembeka Mchunu.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting on Crimean Bridge attack via a video link at the Kremlin in Moscow on 17 July 2023. Picture: Alexander KAZAKOV / SPUTNIK / AFP

DA hopes ruling on Putin arrest warrant helps to restore SA's global credibility

21 July 2023 4:44 PM

As a result of the Democratic Alliance (DA)'s legal action, Russian President Vladimir Putin won’t be able to set foot in South Africa without being arrested.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

An ANC flag at Luthuli House. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

Is the ANC stronger than its opponents? By-elections seem to suggest so

21 July 2023 10:19 AM

As next year’s national elections creep closer, by-elections show the ANC may be stronger than its opponents realise.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Presidency/Twitter

Court sets aside Ramaphosa proclamation to investigate Telkom's 'dodgy' deals

20 July 2023 10:18 PM

The Presidential Proclamation had given the SIU authority to investigate what were believed to have been questionable deals at Telkom.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© id1974/123rf.com

SA’s handling of Putin dilemma a 'victory' for Ramaphosa

20 July 2023 1:38 PM

South Africa has managed to steer clear of having to arrest Vladimir Putin or go against international obligations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Good Party leaders in Cape Town press conference on Sunday 22 August 2021 where party leader, Patricia de Lille announced Brett Herron (centre) as the mayoral candidate for the City of Cape Town in the 2021 local government elections. Picture: Twitter/@ForGoodZA

[LISTEN] The Good Party will NOT be joining the DA's 'problematic' moonshot pact

19 July 2023 3:31 PM

The Good Party were not invited to join the DA's pact to unseat the ANC, but if they were they "wouldn't jump onboard".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

This screenshot taken from a footage released by the Russian presidential press office on 24 June 2023 shows Russian President Vladimir Putin making a statement in Moscow. Picture: Handout/RUSSIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS OFFICE/AFP

Putin won't attend BRICS Summit, Presidency confirms

19 July 2023 1:03 PM

In a statement, The Presidency said Russia would be represented by the country’s foreign minister - Sergey Lavrov.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A civilian hugs a soldier of the Wagner PMCs on a tank with flowers in a muzzle after the end of the mutiny/ Wikimedia Commons: Fargoh

Wagner fighters touch down in Central African Republic to secure referendum

19 July 2023 12:07 PM

African correspondent Crystal Orderson weighs in on why Wagner is still in the Central African Republic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Russian President Vladimir Putin greets President Cyril Ramaphosa during the official welcoming ceremony for the heads of state and government of states participating in the 2019 Russia-Africa Summit in Sochi on 23 October 2019. Picture: AFP.

Arresting Putin would mire peace brokering between Russia & Ukraine - Ramaphosa

19 July 2023 6:48 AM

President Cyril Ramaphosa cited government’s problems with executing an arrest warrant for Russian head of State Vladimir Putin that is party to a war for which it’s trying to broker peace. 

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Food prices increase by 11.1%, severe acute malnutrition in kids up by 26%

Local

[LISTEN] Peter Marais weighs in on the Western Cape Peoples Bill

Politics

State not planning to have Kelly Khumalo testify in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

Local

EWN Highlights

Zandile Khumalo says she did not see her sister disarm suspect & shoot Meyiwa

24 July 2023 8:17 PM

Zulu Traditional Prime Minister Mangosuthu Buthelezi hospitalised

24 July 2023 7:20 PM

KZN gold mine explains how it got illegal miners to work for them

24 July 2023 6:57 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA