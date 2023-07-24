'Barbenheimer' (Barbie and Oppenheimer) revives cinemas... and goes VIRAL





Clarence Ford speaks to Barbara Friedman about trending online topics including #Barbenheimer, making box office gold and viral social media memes.

Skip to 4.25 for Friedman's view on this one.

It was a big weekend for movie lovers as Barbie and Oppenheimer were released - so of course, crossover content went viral.

Friedman reports that Barbie raked in an "absolute record-breaking $182 million at the American box office with a worldwide total of $337 million."

While Oppenheimer banked a whopping $175 million.

Domestic opening weekend totals for Barbenheimer:



• BARBIE - $155M

• OPPENHEIMER - $80.5M



4th largest box office weekend in history. pic.twitter.com/EowALY2OW3 ' DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 23, 2023

In addition to these numbers, Barbie and Oppenheimer fans also broke social media with their mashup video and meme content.

While Barbie fans dressed up in pink to pay homage to their favourite childhood doll, Barbie AND Oppenheimer fans dressed up as both, going viral under the #Barbenheimer duo.

Here are some of the memes below.

Ryan Gosling doing a Barbenheimer crossover by referencing Cillian Murphy’s “what’s a meme” 👑 pic.twitter.com/dJGEBOEf9U ' Fiona Small (@FionaSmall) July 22, 2023

#Barbenheimer viewer shares their custom-made outfit to the double feature. pic.twitter.com/7Rpi7xUy7Z ' Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 23, 2023

The best moment of our #Barbenheimer experience was just when America Ferrera finished the pivotal #Barbie monologue we heard the #Oppenheimer explosion nextdoor. It truly punctuated the truth bomb nature of it all 😂 pic.twitter.com/qRlgGgMXOU ' Jen Kempe (@JKMemeQueen) July 23, 2023

I am become Barbenheimer pic.twitter.com/pXBpAlxYKd ' Lucas Masch (@LucasTheDrummer) July 21, 2023

Happy Barbenheimer day!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/TnlhxMxcJi ' Emily Eby French (@emilyebytx) July 22, 2023

Friedman recommends watching both films since Barbie "breaks stereotypes while Oppenheimer is just brilliant."

