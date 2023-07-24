The world is breaking dangerous climate records as the planet gets hotter
Bongani Bingwa speaks to Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent.
Parts of the world, particularly in the United States, China, and Europe, have recently been experiencing record heatwaves.
Climate change expert, Dr Paulo Ceppi, says that the planet is entering uncharted territory in terms of temperature.
In the last few weeks, the planet recorded the hottest ever global temperature, the hottest June worldwide, marine heatwaves and record low Antarctic Sea ice according to Gilchrist.
As far as humankind is concerned, it looks a bit grim at the moment.Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent
Gilchrist says that scientists are warning that worst case scenarios of climate change are already starting to unfold.
There have already been reports of wildfires in two Greek Islands that seem to have been caused by heat alone.
You think that could be any of us and will be any of us the way things are going.Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent
