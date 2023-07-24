Bye-Bye Bluebird: Musk replacing iconic Twitter logo with an X





Clarence Ford speaks to Barbara Friedman about this and other stories trending online.

Since Elon Musk purchased Twitter for $44 billion, the social media site has proved to be a less than profitable venture.

As the owner of Twitter, he has made a number of changes to the app, many of which have not impressed its users.

His latest move is rebranding the site by replacing the bluebird logo with an X.

It will be a very different look and feel. Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent

On his Twitter account, Musk has changed his profile picture to an X and has been positing pictures, videos and tweets about the change.

Like this but X pic.twitter.com/PRLMMA2lYl ' Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 23, 2023

It reminds me of like a teenage goth vibe. Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent

