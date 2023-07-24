[WATCH] Oh dear!! Norris destroys Verstappen's F1 Hungarian victory trophy





Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

What is a valuable item of yours that a visitor broke or damaged accidentally?

An excited moment turned into chaos after British Formula One driver Lando Norris smashed a precious trophy in Hungary over the weekend.

Norris began his champagne celebrations on the podium when he smashed Max Verstappen's trophy which shocked fans.

The trophy Norris smashed is handmade by Herendi Porcelan Manufaktura Zrt with an estimated cost of R797 425,22 (€40,000).

McLaren apologised to Red Bull after the incident.

