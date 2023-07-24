[WATCH] Oh dear!! Norris destroys Verstappen's F1 Hungarian victory trophy
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.
What is a valuable item of yours that a visitor broke or damaged accidentally?
An excited moment turned into chaos after British Formula One driver Lando Norris smashed a precious trophy in Hungary over the weekend.
Norris began his champagne celebrations on the podium when he smashed Max Verstappen's trophy which shocked fans.
It's bwoken! 😮😂#HungarianGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/nTtgdfWX3o' Formula 1 (@F1) July 23, 2023
The trophy Norris smashed is handmade by Herendi Porcelan Manufaktura Zrt with an estimated cost of R797 425,22 (€40,000).
McLaren apologised to Red Bull after the incident.
🏆💥' McLaren (@McLarenF1) July 23, 2023
We are so, so sorry... @redbullracing and @Max33Verstappen! 🫣#HungarianGP 🇭🇺 pic.twitter.com/eXTC4dLdMO
Scroll up to see what else is going viral.
This article first appeared on 702 : [WATCH] Oh dear!! Norris destroys Verstappen's F1 Hungarian victory trophy
More from Lifestyle
Half of all South Africans are overweight or obese, here's a solution
Unhealthy diets are a major risk factor for diseases like cancer and diabetes - warning labels on unhealthy foods can help change this.Read More
Bye-Bye Bluebird: Musk replacing iconic Twitter logo with an X
Elon Musk has decided to rebrand Twitter.Read More
People who exercise for just a couple of days still get heart benefits
Good news for 'weekend warriors’ - turns out every bit of exercise helps your heart.Read More
SA passport moves up in the world rankings with 106 visa-free destinations
South Africa's green and gold passport is ranked 52nd in the world.Read More
South Africans opt for Chinese cars in deteriorating economy
Errol Levine, CEO of Weelee, explains how the state of SA's economy changed how South African motorist buys their vehicles.Read More
Why Cape Town and the Western Cape are receiving so many 'semigrants' right now
Renier Kriek of Sentinel Homes speaks about what motivates people to "semigrate" around South Africa.Read More
The psychology of motivation and rewards
Do you need an incentive to get things done? You're not alone...Read More
Lynn Forbes gets real by sharing her story of loss and healing
Motivational speaker and media personality Lynn Forbes and her friend, life coach Khadjiah Mia are bringing their Get Real integrated wellness experience to Cape Town.Read More
Gert-Johan Coetzee on his Barbie dreams and making the fashion icon his own
South African designer Gert Johan Coetzee has embraced Barbie fever with his his SA inspired line. SJ chats to him about his why Barbie was his fashion-inspo.Read More
More from Sport
Spar Proteas 'optimistic' ahead of the Netball World Cup
The Netball World Cup kicks off at the Cape Town International Convention Centre this Friday.Read More
Zimbabwe legend Edelbert Dinha calls for patience in Southern African coaches
The former Ajax Cape Town and Orlando Pirates captain played over 180 games between the clubs in a distinguished career that also saw him represent his country on 12 occasions.Read More
Netball World Cup fan park opens with a lekker local lineup on 26 July
Ahead of the 2023 World Cup kick-off on Friday, 28 July - the fan park opens with a bang featuring local artists.Read More
Do women soccer players have more concussions? Here’s how to keep them safe
In soccer, men and women participate under the same rules but women appear to have much higher rates of concussion.Read More
Chippa United coach backs unorthodox way of recruiting players via social media
The social media post included specific requirements the club and coach is looking for in a player.Read More
Former Stellenbosch FC star Olwethu Makhanya living the American dream in MLS
The former Stellenbosch FC player signed for Philadelphia Union in Major League Soccer.Read More
Women's Football World Cup kicks off despite fatal shooting hours before event
A shooting in the centre of Auckland in New Zealand left three dead hours before the opening of the Fifa Women's World Cup.Read More
Janine van Wyk disappointed to miss World Cup, but is not ready to retire yet
The 36-year-old is hoping to become the most capped African footballer of all-time.Read More
African teams could cause upsets at the Women’s World Cup
"There’s a strong chance one of the African teams could make the knockouts... and they all have the potential to stir things up."Read More