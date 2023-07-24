Half of all South Africans are overweight or obese, here's a solution

Streaming issues? Report here
Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022 Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Zulu Traditional Prime Minister Mangosuthu Buthelezi hospitalised The office of the Zulu Traditional Prime Minister said that he was not in a critical condition. 24 July 2023 5:20 PM
KZN gold mine explains how it got illegal miners to work for them Instead of spending millions on private security to fight zama zamas encroaching on mining land, Bosveld Mine near Pongola, is hir... 24 July 2023 4:57 PM
Delays with generating units sees Eskom implement stage 5 power cuts This intensity of load shedding will last until 5am on Tuesday morning, thereafter stage four will be implemented until further no... 24 July 2023 3:48 PM
View all Local
[LISTEN] Peter Marais weighs in on the Western Cape Peoples Bill Through this bill, the FF Plus will be able to govern the 'West Capetonians' without interference from the national government. 24 July 2023 2:41 PM
Mbalula says his remarks on Gordhan's performance a clarion call, not a threat 'Comrade Pravin move faster, or otherwise, we will move you', said the secretary-general during his address at the ANCWL elective... 23 July 2023 8:30 AM
Three-horse race to lead the ANC Women's League The league's former president, Bathabile Dlamini is facing off with former league secretary and Eastern Cape's Sisisi Tolashe and... 23 July 2023 8:07 AM
View all Politics
WC govt aims to build R1 trillion economy with growth for jobs strategy The provincial government highlighted the importance of growing the private sector in order to create more jobs. 24 July 2023 5:29 PM
Delays with generating units sees Eskom implement stage 5 power cuts This intensity of load shedding will last until 5am on Tuesday morning, thereafter stage four will be implemented until further no... 24 July 2023 3:48 PM
Gordhan on Transnet: 'Patching a broken organisation takes time and effort' State-owned logistics company Transnet has a never-ending list of problems that is devastating our economy. 24 July 2023 9:13 AM
View all Business
Half of all South Africans are overweight or obese, here's a solution Unhealthy diets are a major risk factor for diseases like cancer and diabetes - warning labels on unhealthy foods can help change... 24 July 2023 2:03 PM
[WATCH] Oh dear!! Norris destroys Verstappen's F1 Hungarian victory trophy It is also reported that the total production time of the trophy is six months. 24 July 2023 1:18 PM
Bye-Bye Bluebird: Musk replacing iconic Twitter logo with an X Elon Musk has decided to rebrand Twitter. 24 July 2023 12:46 PM
View all Lifestyle
Spar Proteas 'optimistic' ahead of the Netball World Cup The Netball World Cup kicks off at the Cape Town International Convention Centre this Friday. 24 July 2023 3:10 PM
Zimbabwe legend Edelbert Dinha calls for patience in Southern African coaches The former Ajax Cape Town and Orlando Pirates captain played over 180 games between the clubs in a distinguished career that also... 21 July 2023 8:19 PM
Netball World Cup fan park opens with a lekker local lineup on 26 July Ahead of the 2023 World Cup kick-off on Friday, 28 July - the fan park opens with a bang featuring local artists. 21 July 2023 12:46 PM
View all Sport
'Barbenheimer' (Barbie and Oppenheimer) revives cinemas... and goes VIRAL Barbie and Oppenheimer were released in theaters and the #Barbenheimer event was box office marketing gold and so were the memes. 24 July 2023 12:18 PM
Masked Singer SA exposes Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi as the face behind Robot Bongani Bingwa, AKA, Banana speaks to the latest (un)Masked Singer: Former Miss Universe, Zozibini Tunzi, AKA, Robot. 24 July 2023 11:51 AM
Happy 54th birthday, Jennifer Lopez! We celebrate with 10 facts you probably didn’t know about ‘Jenny from the Block’. 24 July 2023 10:03 AM
View all Entertainment
The world is breaking dangerous climate records as the planet gets hotter The UN has issued a warning as parts of the world experience dangerously high temperatures. 24 July 2023 12:09 PM
Russia-Africa summit provides a global stage for Moscow to puff up its power The key question for African citizens to ask is: whose interests are being served? 24 July 2023 11:07 AM
Malaysia (where homosexuality is illegal) bans 'The 1975' after kiss on stage The 1975’s concerts in Malaysia and Indonesia have been cancelled after comments about the countries' homophobic laws. 24 July 2023 9:56 AM
View all World
Reflecting on Gukurahundi genocide: 'It committed unspeakable atrocities' [LISTEN] What actually happened during Zimbabwe's Gukurahundi genocide. 24 July 2023 4:09 PM
Kenya could soon follow Uganda with extreme anti-LGBT laws Kenya may soon table homophobic legislation similar to that found in Uganda. 21 July 2023 1:22 PM
De Beers deal will make Botswana 'global capital of diamonds' says president Africa analyst Ronak Gopaldas has a roundup of business news from the continent on The Money Show. 19 July 2023 9:06 PM
View all Africa
Online returns: 'Opportunity for e-tailers to build loyalty by making it easy' Bruce Whitfield talks online shopping and reverse logistics with Natalie Schooling, CEO of customer experience specialists nlighte... 20 July 2023 9:55 PM
Do we focus too much on leadership while middle managers carry the can? An organisational politics expert talks about the revival of the middle manager in today's changing workplace. 20 July 2023 8:44 PM
MANDY WIENER: Joburg CBD explosion – is this what a collapsed city looks like? Johannesburg is collapsing and its dodgy leadership is incapable and weak. 20 July 2023 9:50 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Half of all South Africans are overweight or obese, here's a solution

24 July 2023 2:03 PM
by The Conversation
Tags:
obesity in SA on the rise

Unhealthy diets are a major risk factor for diseases like cancer and diabetes - warning labels on unhealthy foods can help change this.

This article is published courtesy of The Conversation and Sameera Mahomedy, a researcher in Law and Policy, SAMRC/Centre for Health Economics and Decision Science - PRICELESS SA at the University of the Witwatersrand.

South Africa’s national health department recently invited public comment on regulations for warning labels on food packaging. The regulations specify how pre-packaged food should be labelled. Broadly speaking, “front-of-pack” labels provide information about the overall nutritional quality of foods and beverages.

The aim is to allow consumers to make healthier food choices. The proposed rule is that food products containing added saturated fat, added sugar, or added sodium, and which exceed prescribed cut-off values, must have a warning label.

Proposed warning labels on pre-packaged foods. Source: Government Gazette No. 48460, 23 April 2023
Proposed warning labels on pre-packaged foods. Source: Government Gazette No. 48460, 23 April 2023

Globally there’s been an increase in the availability and consumption of unhealthy food. This has contributed to bad health outcomes, including a rise in overweight and obesity.

Unhealthy diet is a major risk factor for noncommunicable diseases such as heart attacks, cancers and diabetes. People who are overweight or obese are at greater risk of developing these conditions.

The figures in South Africa are especially worrying. Half of all adults are either overweight (23%) or obese (27%). Noncommunicable diseases account for 59.3% of reported deaths in the country.

@ wavebreakmediamicro/123rf.com
@ wavebreakmediamicro/123rf.com

The effectiveness of front-of-pack warning labels is supported by international evidence. The adoption of these nutrition warnings can help combat obesity, cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes and some cancers. Several countries have introduced them, including Singapore (1998), Thailand (2007), Chile (approved in 2012, implemented in 2016), Ecuador (2013), Indonesia (2014), Mexico (2016) and Colombia (2022).

Local evidence has supported international evidence and found that South African consumers have a positive attitude towards warning labels on ultra-processed foods and drinks. When asked if they would be open to having warning labels on food, study participants said that warning labels were easy to understand and would assist them in quickly identifying unhealthy products.

The content of the regulations

In addition to the warning labels, the regulations also introduce marketing restrictions.

Regulation 52 relates to any packaged food with front-of-pack warning labels. The regulation limits the advertisement of these foods in various ways. It prohibits the use of celebrities and cartoon characters, competitions, gifts, collectable items and other items that may appeal to children. The abuse of positive family values to encourage consumption of unhealthy food is also prohibited. The advertisements are also required to have a warning.

This is line with the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) recommendations to implement evidence-based policies, which include mandatory front-of-pack warning labels and marketing restrictions on unhealthy foods and beverages. In particular, the WHO has noted that an unhealthy food environment includes the promotion or marketing of unhealthy foods and has linked this to the undermining of children’s rights.

In my opinion as a public health law and policy researcher, some aspects of the regulations deserve commendation.

The first is the fact that the front-of-pack warning labels are mandatory. This allows for the regulation of unhealthy products that play a role in noncommunicable disease development.

The second relates to the inclusion of a mandatory warning icon for sweeteners alongside sugar, salt and saturated fat. These are important food components to regulate, considering the noncommunicable disease and obesity crisis in South Africa.

In addition, the limitations and prohibitions on when nutrition and health claims can be made are beneficial. In particular, section 50 states that products required to have a warning label may not include any health claims.

Another noteworthy inclusion is the fact that exceptions have been made for small-scale producers. This removes a potential barrier to South Africa’s informal food economy and small and micro food businesses.

What's missing

There are a few areas of the regulations that could potentially be strengthened.

To give effect to the purpose of the marketing restrictions, the regulations should define advertising or advertisements. We, at the SAMRC/Centre for Health Economics and Decision Science, propose looking at the law in Chile. It defines advertising to include all forms of promotion, communication, recommendation, propaganda, information or action aimed at promoting the consumption of a certain product.

The section that restricts the use of competitions, tokens, gifts or collectable items which appeal to children is a great addition. This section should be clarified to ensure that in this context children are understood as persons under 18. This will align with the Constitution of South Africa and the Children’s Act 38 of 2005.

The regulations should prohibit depicting children on products which carry a front-of-pack warning label. Any advertising in places where children gather, like schools and clinics, should also be prohibited. These are both restrictions suggested by the WHO to protect children from the harms of marketing.

To ensure that this regulation is effective, the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies and the Department of Education need to extend the protection of children from unhealthy foods and beverages as part of their mandate. This will allow for more comprehensive restrictions.


This article first appeared on KFM : Half of all South Africans are overweight or obese, here's a solution




24 July 2023 2:03 PM
by The Conversation
Tags:
obesity in SA on the rise

More from Lifestyle

Video screenshot.

[WATCH] Oh dear!! Norris destroys Verstappen's F1 Hungarian victory trophy

24 July 2023 1:18 PM

It is also reported that the total production time of the trophy is six months.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© manovankohr/123rf.com

Bye-Bye Bluebird: Musk replacing iconic Twitter logo with an X

24 July 2023 12:46 PM

Elon Musk has decided to rebrand Twitter.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ lanastock/123rf.com

People who exercise for just a couple of days still get heart benefits

24 July 2023 12:32 PM

Good news for 'weekend warriors’ - turns out every bit of exercise helps your heart.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image copyright: wirestock/123rf.com

SA passport moves up in the world rankings with 106 visa-free destinations

24 July 2023 12:28 PM

South Africa's green and gold passport is ranked 52nd in the world.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Chery Tiggo 4. © sergeytikhomirov/123rf.com

South Africans opt for Chinese cars in deteriorating economy

24 July 2023 9:32 AM

Errol Levine, CEO of Weelee, explains how the state of SA's economy changed how South African motorist buys their vehicles.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© ammentorp/123rf.com

Why Cape Town and the Western Cape are receiving so many 'semigrants' right now

24 July 2023 8:37 AM

Renier Kriek of Sentinel Homes speaks about what motivates people to "semigrate" around South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pixabay

The psychology of motivation and rewards

23 July 2023 1:35 PM

Do you need an incentive to get things done? You're not alone...

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lynn Forbes gets real by sharing her story of loss and healing

23 July 2023 12:24 PM

Motivational speaker and media personality Lynn Forbes and her friend, life coach Khadjiah Mia are bringing their Get Real integrated wellness experience to Cape Town.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gert-Johan Coetzee on his Barbie dreams and making the fashion icon his own

23 July 2023 10:19 AM

South African designer Gert Johan Coetzee has embraced Barbie fever with his his SA inspired line. SJ chats to him about his why Barbie was his fashion-inspo.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Protea flowers in Kirstenbosch National Botanical Gardens in Cape Town, South Africa. © Jeremy Richards/123rf

Indigenous Plant Use Forum: Protecting SA's diverse flora

23 July 2023 8:28 AM

The Forum focuses on the sustainable use of Southern African plants.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Food prices increase by 11.1%, severe acute malnutrition in kids up by 26%

Local

[LISTEN] Peter Marais weighs in on the Western Cape Peoples Bill

Politics

State not planning to have Kelly Khumalo testify in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

Local

EWN Highlights

Zandile Khumalo says she did not see her sister disarm suspect & shoot Meyiwa

24 July 2023 8:17 PM

Zulu Traditional Prime Minister Mangosuthu Buthelezi hospitalised

24 July 2023 7:20 PM

KZN gold mine explains how it got illegal miners to work for them

24 July 2023 6:57 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA