Spar Proteas 'optimistic' ahead of the Netball World Cup
Zain Johnson speaks to Carte Blanche producer, Julian Sun.
The 2023 Netball World Cup will run until 6 August with 60 matches set to take place.
Sun says that our team, the Spar Proteas, are very optimistic about how they are likely to fair this year.
At the last World Cup in 2019, the Proteas made it to the semi-finals before they were knocked out by Australia.
Sun says that the team has always ranked around 5th in the world, but with the help of their coach, they are in a position to compete with the top four teams in the world.
One of the top teams is Jamaica, who they were able to beat in 2019 and will have a rematch with in 2023.
Should they beat Jamaica, that gives them an easier road to the knockout stages.Julian Sun, Producer - Carte Blanche
I think everybody is hoping that lightning does strike twice, and they are able to conquer the Jamaicans once again.Julian Sun, Producer - Carte Blanche
The hope for the team this year is to finish the World Cup on the podium.
Sun says that this is a very prestigious event and having it hosted here is a great honour for South Africa.
In addition to this, he says that Netball in South Africa is still semi-professional, so doing well in this competition could help the sport develop in the future to become fully professional.
Listen to the interview above for more.
