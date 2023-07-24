Witnesses in Zandile Gumede corruption trial worried about their safety - State

Streaming issues? Report here
Opinion
Latest Local
Zulu Traditional Prime Minister Mangosuthu Buthelezi hospitalised The office of the Zulu Traditional Prime Minister said that he was not in a critical condition. 24 July 2023 5:20 PM
KZN gold mine explains how it got illegal miners to work for them Instead of spending millions on private security to fight zama zamas encroaching on mining land, Bosveld Mine near Pongola, is hir... 24 July 2023 4:57 PM
Delays with generating units sees Eskom implement stage 5 power cuts This intensity of load shedding will last until 5am on Tuesday morning, thereafter stage four will be implemented until further no... 24 July 2023 3:48 PM
View all Local
[LISTEN] Peter Marais weighs in on the Western Cape Peoples Bill Through this bill, the FF Plus will be able to govern the 'West Capetonians' without interference from the national government. 24 July 2023 2:41 PM
Mbalula says his remarks on Gordhan's performance a clarion call, not a threat 'Comrade Pravin move faster, or otherwise, we will move you', said the secretary-general during his address at the ANCWL elective... 23 July 2023 8:30 AM
Three-horse race to lead the ANC Women's League The league's former president, Bathabile Dlamini is facing off with former league secretary and Eastern Cape's Sisisi Tolashe and... 23 July 2023 8:07 AM
View all Politics
WC govt aims to build R1 trillion economy with growth for jobs strategy The provincial government highlighted the importance of growing the private sector in order to create more jobs. 24 July 2023 5:29 PM
Delays with generating units sees Eskom implement stage 5 power cuts This intensity of load shedding will last until 5am on Tuesday morning, thereafter stage four will be implemented until further no... 24 July 2023 3:48 PM
Gordhan on Transnet: 'Patching a broken organisation takes time and effort' State-owned logistics company Transnet has a never-ending list of problems that is devastating our economy. 24 July 2023 9:13 AM
View all Business
Half of all South Africans are overweight or obese, here's a solution Unhealthy diets are a major risk factor for diseases like cancer and diabetes - warning labels on unhealthy foods can help change... 24 July 2023 2:03 PM
[WATCH] Oh dear!! Norris destroys Verstappen's F1 Hungarian victory trophy It is also reported that the total production time of the trophy is six months. 24 July 2023 1:18 PM
Bye-Bye Bluebird: Musk replacing iconic Twitter logo with an X Elon Musk has decided to rebrand Twitter. 24 July 2023 12:46 PM
View all Lifestyle
Spar Proteas 'optimistic' ahead of the Netball World Cup The Netball World Cup kicks off at the Cape Town International Convention Centre this Friday. 24 July 2023 3:10 PM
Zimbabwe legend Edelbert Dinha calls for patience in Southern African coaches The former Ajax Cape Town and Orlando Pirates captain played over 180 games between the clubs in a distinguished career that also... 21 July 2023 8:19 PM
Netball World Cup fan park opens with a lekker local lineup on 26 July Ahead of the 2023 World Cup kick-off on Friday, 28 July - the fan park opens with a bang featuring local artists. 21 July 2023 12:46 PM
View all Sport
'Barbenheimer' (Barbie and Oppenheimer) revives cinemas... and goes VIRAL Barbie and Oppenheimer were released in theaters and the #Barbenheimer event was box office marketing gold and so were the memes. 24 July 2023 12:18 PM
Masked Singer SA exposes Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi as the face behind Robot Bongani Bingwa, AKA, Banana speaks to the latest (un)Masked Singer: Former Miss Universe, Zozibini Tunzi, AKA, Robot. 24 July 2023 11:51 AM
Happy 54th birthday, Jennifer Lopez! We celebrate with 10 facts you probably didn’t know about ‘Jenny from the Block’. 24 July 2023 10:03 AM
View all Entertainment
The world is breaking dangerous climate records as the planet gets hotter The UN has issued a warning as parts of the world experience dangerously high temperatures. 24 July 2023 12:09 PM
Russia-Africa summit provides a global stage for Moscow to puff up its power The key question for African citizens to ask is: whose interests are being served? 24 July 2023 11:07 AM
Malaysia (where homosexuality is illegal) bans 'The 1975' after kiss on stage The 1975’s concerts in Malaysia and Indonesia have been cancelled after comments about the countries' homophobic laws. 24 July 2023 9:56 AM
View all World
Reflecting on Gukurahundi genocide: 'It committed unspeakable atrocities' [LISTEN] What actually happened during Zimbabwe's Gukurahundi genocide. 24 July 2023 4:09 PM
Kenya could soon follow Uganda with extreme anti-LGBT laws Kenya may soon table homophobic legislation similar to that found in Uganda. 21 July 2023 1:22 PM
De Beers deal will make Botswana 'global capital of diamonds' says president Africa analyst Ronak Gopaldas has a roundup of business news from the continent on The Money Show. 19 July 2023 9:06 PM
View all Africa
Online returns: 'Opportunity for e-tailers to build loyalty by making it easy' Bruce Whitfield talks online shopping and reverse logistics with Natalie Schooling, CEO of customer experience specialists nlighte... 20 July 2023 9:55 PM
Do we focus too much on leadership while middle managers carry the can? An organisational politics expert talks about the revival of the middle manager in today's changing workplace. 20 July 2023 8:44 PM
MANDY WIENER: Joburg CBD explosion – is this what a collapsed city looks like? Johannesburg is collapsing and its dodgy leadership is incapable and weak. 20 July 2023 9:50 AM
View all Opinion
Witnesses in Zandile Gumede corruption trial worried about their safety - State

24 July 2023 3:38 PM
by Nhlanhla Mabaso
Tags:
Zandile Gumede

This comes after a witness set to testify on Monday had her home shot at, over the weekend.

DURBAN - The State in the matter of Zandile Gumede and 21 others said witnesses in the matter had raised concerns about the safety of witnesses in the matter.

This comes after a witness set to testify on Monday had her home shot at over the weekend.

The State told the court that a bullet was recovered in the witness' bedroom.

READ: Zandile Gumede corruption case: State witness hampered from taking stand

The State in this fraud and corruption case of former eThekwini mayor, Zandile Gumede, and co-accused told the court that witnesses said they are now under threat.

"Police have now been inundated with phone calls from various other witnesses that the State was intending to lead in this session and these are all municipal officials and they are all concerned about their safety after hearing what happened to this particular witness," said State prosecutor Ashika Lucken.

Police are now investigating the shooting incident which has now delayed the trial.

Early this month, the first State witness in the matter, Mbuso Ngcobo, who was head of the city’s Integrity and Investigation Unit resigned due to what he said were threats on his life.


This article first appeared on EWN : Witnesses in Zandile Gumede corruption trial worried about their safety - State




More from Local

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza/Eyewitness News.

Zulu Traditional Prime Minister Mangosuthu Buthelezi hospitalised

24 July 2023 5:20 PM

The office of the Zulu Traditional Prime Minister said that he was not in a critical condition.

KZN gold mine explains how it got illegal miners to work for them

24 July 2023 4:57 PM

Instead of spending millions on private security to fight zama zamas encroaching on mining land, Bosveld Mine near Pongola, is hiring illegal miners.

Trails of lights from passing vehicles in Braamfontein, Johannesburg while the area is submerged in darkness due to load shedding. Picture: AFP

Delays with generating units sees Eskom implement stage 5 power cuts

24 July 2023 3:48 PM

This intensity of load shedding will last until 5am on Tuesday morning, thereafter stage four will be implemented until further notice.

Image source: The Cape of Good Hope SPCA website

WARNING! Beware of fake vets! SPCA saves cat castration botched by a fake vet

24 July 2023 2:57 PM

The incident took place when an individual, posing as a vet, conducted the castration bare-handed on the cat owner’s dining room table.

FILE: South African singer Kelly Khumalo. Picture: Kelly Khumalo/Instagram

State not planning to have Kelly Khumalo testify in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

24 July 2023 2:21 PM

The confirmation came from the State prosecutor, George Baloyi, on Monday as proceedings continue in the rebooted Senzo Meyiwa trial.

FILE: A screengrab from a video showing members of the police’s presidential protection unit assaulting three civilians on the N1 near Fourways in Johannesburg. Picture: Twitter

Midday Report Express: N1 assault VIP unit officers to appear in court

24 July 2023 1:35 PM

All the news you need to know.

Image: © kittisaktop /123rf.com

[LISTEN] A look into the multinational kidnapping syndicates operating in SA

24 July 2023 12:00 PM

TimesLive released details of an investigation into shocking kidnapping syndicates in our country.

First whale breach of the season spotted in False Bay. Picture: Simon's Town Boat Company

Over-whale-mingly stunning picture captured of first whale breach of the season!

24 July 2023 10:43 AM

Here's to having a whale of a time this whale watching season!

Bo-Kaap. Wikimedia Commons/ Ad Meskens

60-year-old homes in Cape Town 'heritage protected', affecting homeowners most

24 July 2023 10:35 AM

Heritage Western Cape’s CEO Michael Janse van Rensburg and legal advisor Penelope Meyer speak on how this impacts homeowners.

Prison / Picture: Pexels

Station Strangler released on parole: 'The Parow community will never be ready'

24 July 2023 10:25 AM

Norman Afzal Simons, dubbed the Station Strangler, was released from prison on parole last week.

Trending

Food prices increase by 11.1%, severe acute malnutrition in kids up by 26%

Local

[LISTEN] Peter Marais weighs in on the Western Cape Peoples Bill

Politics

State not planning to have Kelly Khumalo testify in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

Local

EWN Highlights

Zandile Khumalo says she did not see her sister disarm suspect & shoot Meyiwa

24 July 2023 8:17 PM

Zulu Traditional Prime Minister Mangosuthu Buthelezi hospitalised

24 July 2023 7:20 PM

KZN gold mine explains how it got illegal miners to work for them

24 July 2023 6:57 PM

