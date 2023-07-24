



DURBAN - Mangosuthu Buthelezi has been hospitalised.

The office of the Zulu Traditional Prime Minister said that he was not in a critical condition.

Buthelezi was admitted for routine tests and treatment for prolonged back pain.

His office said that he was discharged but had to be readmitted for further treatment.

This article first appeared on EWN : Zulu Traditional Prime Minister Mangosuthu Buthelezi hospitalised