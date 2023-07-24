WC govt aims to build R1 trillion economy with growth for jobs strategy
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape government is aiming to build a provincial economy worth R1 trillion in the next 12 years, in addition to creating a million jobs.
Premier Alan Winde launched the province's growth for jobs strategy in Cape Town on Monday, alongside Finance MEC Mireille Wenger and Infrastructure MEC Tertuis Simmers.
The provincial government highlighted the importance of growing the private sector in order to create more jobs.
Wenger said that this could be achieved by ensuring that the private sector had access to energy, water, infrastructure, skills and technology.
"For example, in energy, we have a billion rand plan to help the province become more energy resilient, which of course will help the economy. On infrastructure, we have a R30 billion plan for infrastructure over the next 3 years, similarly in the economic development space. We are pulling all our budgets together so we can deliver on this strategy."
This article first appeared on EWN : WC govt aims to build R1 trillion economy with growth for jobs strategy
More from Business
Delays with generating units sees Eskom implement stage 5 power cuts
This intensity of load shedding will last until 5am on Tuesday morning, thereafter stage four will be implemented until further notice.Read More
Gordhan on Transnet: 'Patching a broken organisation takes time and effort'
State-owned logistics company Transnet has a never-ending list of problems that is devastating our economy.Read More
[LISTEN] 'Decriminalising sex work is beneficial for the worker AND the client'
Sex Workers Education and Advocacy Taskforce (SWEAT) is calling for the passing of the bill to decriminalise sex work.Read More
Most counterfeit banknotes are R100s. Here's how to spot a fake one...
Pearl Kgalegi (Currency Management Department, SA Reserve Bank) speaks about the counterfeit R100 banknotes in circulation.Read More
Sarb decision not to hike repo rate welcomed as relief for SA’s working class
The central bank left the repo rate unchanged at 8.25%, providing much-needed relief to consumers paying off large loans.Read More
Court sets aside Ramaphosa proclamation to investigate Telkom's 'dodgy' deals
The Presidential Proclamation had given the SIU authority to investigate what were believed to have been questionable deals at Telkom.Read More
Online returns: 'Opportunity for e-tailers to build loyalty by making it easy'
Bruce Whitfield talks online shopping and reverse logistics with Natalie Schooling, CEO of customer experience specialists nlightencx.Read More
Do we focus too much on leadership while middle managers carry the can?
An organisational politics expert talks about the revival of the middle manager in today's changing workplace.Read More
No rate increase this time around, but it doesn't mean hikes are over
Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago announced the Monetary Policy Committee's repo rate decision on Thursday.Read More