WC govt aims to build R1 trillion economy with growth for jobs strategy





CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape government is aiming to build a provincial economy worth R1 trillion in the next 12 years, in addition to creating a million jobs.

Premier Alan Winde launched the province's growth for jobs strategy in Cape Town on Monday, alongside Finance MEC Mireille Wenger and Infrastructure MEC Tertuis Simmers.

The provincial government highlighted the importance of growing the private sector in order to create more jobs.

Wenger said that this could be achieved by ensuring that the private sector had access to energy, water, infrastructure, skills and technology.

"For example, in energy, we have a billion rand plan to help the province become more energy resilient, which of course will help the economy. On infrastructure, we have a R30 billion plan for infrastructure over the next 3 years, similarly in the economic development space. We are pulling all our budgets together so we can deliver on this strategy."

