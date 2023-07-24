Thanks to 'Barbenheimer', cinema is back with a bang!





Bruce Whitfield speaks to Leon van Nierop, script writer and film critic.

All it takes is the release of two blockbuster films on the same weekend, to breathe new life into an ailing industry.

Barbie is a live action film starring Margot Robbie as the iconic fashion doll of the same name, while _Oppenheimer _tells the story of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the scientist behind the development of the atomic bomb.

The two most eagerly anticipated films of the year has not disappointed at the box office, raking in more than $235 million on the opening weekend in the U.S, making it the fourth biggest box office weekend in history.

In South Africa, Barbie made almost R12m on the opening weekend.

Updated domestic opening weekend totals for Barbenheimer:



• BARBIE - $164M

• OPPENHEIMER - $82M



4th biggest box office weekend in history. pic.twitter.com/1mVjPDqYzv ' DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 24, 2023

The cinema industry has struggled to attract moviegoers since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic for a raft of reasons, including high ticket prices.

Dubbed "Barbenheimer", the two films have awaken the industry which has been underperforming over the last few years.

People have the wrong perception about Barbie...People say they're not going to watch a junk movie about a pretty poly toy. Leon van Nierop, film critic

Audiences have now discovered, especially after Barbie and Oppenheimer, that they've been brainwashed for the past few years with sequels and rehashes, superhero films and franchises. And now, they are rediscovering, originality. Leon van Nierop, film critic

