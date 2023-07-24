Thanks to 'Barbenheimer', cinema is back with a bang!

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Zulu Traditional Prime Minister Mangosuthu Buthelezi hospitalised The office of the Zulu Traditional Prime Minister said that he was not in a critical condition. 24 July 2023 5:20 PM
KZN gold mine explains how it got illegal miners to work for them Instead of spending millions on private security to fight zama zamas encroaching on mining land, Bosveld Mine near Pongola, is hir... 24 July 2023 4:57 PM
Delays with generating units sees Eskom implement stage 5 power cuts This intensity of load shedding will last until 5am on Tuesday morning, thereafter stage four will be implemented until further no... 24 July 2023 3:48 PM
View all Local
[LISTEN] Peter Marais weighs in on the Western Cape Peoples Bill Through this bill, the FF Plus will be able to govern the 'West Capetonians' without interference from the national government. 24 July 2023 2:41 PM
Mbalula says his remarks on Gordhan's performance a clarion call, not a threat 'Comrade Pravin move faster, or otherwise, we will move you', said the secretary-general during his address at the ANCWL elective... 23 July 2023 8:30 AM
Three-horse race to lead the ANC Women's League The league's former president, Bathabile Dlamini is facing off with former league secretary and Eastern Cape's Sisisi Tolashe and... 23 July 2023 8:07 AM
View all Politics
'I don't miss being shouted at in kitchens' - Private chef Lerato Mokonyane As the founder of Good Food Studio, Mokonyane is flourishing in her role as a private chef. 24 July 2023 9:42 PM
Thanks to 'Barbenheimer', cinema is back with a bang! The release of this year's two most highly anticipated films raked in over $235 million for the second-highest box office weekend... 24 July 2023 8:36 PM
Why isn’t manufacturing nosediving even though loadshedding has intensified? Private sector investment in energy alternatives is the simple answer. 24 July 2023 8:22 PM
View all Business
Half of all South Africans are overweight or obese, here's a solution Unhealthy diets are a major risk factor for diseases like cancer and diabetes - warning labels on unhealthy foods can help change... 24 July 2023 2:03 PM
[WATCH] Oh dear!! Norris destroys Verstappen's F1 Hungarian victory trophy It is also reported that the total production time of the trophy is six months. 24 July 2023 1:18 PM
Bye-Bye Bluebird: Musk replacing iconic Twitter logo with an X Elon Musk has decided to rebrand Twitter. 24 July 2023 12:46 PM
View all Lifestyle
Spar Proteas 'optimistic' ahead of the Netball World Cup The Netball World Cup kicks off at the Cape Town International Convention Centre this Friday. 24 July 2023 3:10 PM
Zimbabwe legend Edelbert Dinha calls for patience in Southern African coaches The former Ajax Cape Town and Orlando Pirates captain played over 180 games between the clubs in a distinguished career that also... 21 July 2023 8:19 PM
Netball World Cup fan park opens with a lekker local lineup on 26 July Ahead of the 2023 World Cup kick-off on Friday, 28 July - the fan park opens with a bang featuring local artists. 21 July 2023 12:46 PM
View all Sport
'Barbenheimer' (Barbie and Oppenheimer) revives cinemas... and goes VIRAL Barbie and Oppenheimer were released in theaters and the #Barbenheimer event was box office marketing gold and so were the memes. 24 July 2023 12:18 PM
Masked Singer SA exposes Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi as the face behind Robot Bongani Bingwa, AKA, Banana speaks to the latest (un)Masked Singer: Former Miss Universe, Zozibini Tunzi, AKA, Robot. 24 July 2023 11:51 AM
Happy 54th birthday, Jennifer Lopez! We celebrate with 10 facts you probably didn’t know about ‘Jenny from the Block’. 24 July 2023 10:03 AM
View all Entertainment
The world is breaking dangerous climate records as the planet gets hotter The UN has issued a warning as parts of the world experience dangerously high temperatures. 24 July 2023 12:09 PM
Russia-Africa summit provides a global stage for Moscow to puff up its power The key question for African citizens to ask is: whose interests are being served? 24 July 2023 11:07 AM
Malaysia (where homosexuality is illegal) bans 'The 1975' after kiss on stage The 1975’s concerts in Malaysia and Indonesia have been cancelled after comments about the countries' homophobic laws. 24 July 2023 9:56 AM
View all World
Reflecting on Gukurahundi genocide: 'It committed unspeakable atrocities' [LISTEN] What actually happened during Zimbabwe's Gukurahundi genocide. 24 July 2023 4:09 PM
Russia-Africa summit provides a global stage for Moscow to puff up its power The key question for African citizens to ask is: whose interests are being served? 24 July 2023 11:07 AM
Kenya could soon follow Uganda with extreme anti-LGBT laws Kenya may soon table homophobic legislation similar to that found in Uganda. 21 July 2023 1:22 PM
View all Africa
Online returns: 'Opportunity for e-tailers to build loyalty by making it easy' Bruce Whitfield talks online shopping and reverse logistics with Natalie Schooling, CEO of customer experience specialists nlighte... 20 July 2023 9:55 PM
Do we focus too much on leadership while middle managers carry the can? An organisational politics expert talks about the revival of the middle manager in today's changing workplace. 20 July 2023 8:44 PM
MANDY WIENER: Joburg CBD explosion – is this what a collapsed city looks like? Johannesburg is collapsing and its dodgy leadership is incapable and weak. 20 July 2023 9:50 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Thanks to 'Barbenheimer', cinema is back with a bang!

24 July 2023 8:36 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
The Money Show
Barbie
Oppenheimer

The release of this year's two most highly anticipated films raked in over $235 million for the second-highest box office weekend ever.

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Leon van Nierop, script writer and film critic.

All it takes is the release of two blockbuster films on the same weekend, to breathe new life into an ailing industry.

Barbie is a live action film starring Margot Robbie as the iconic fashion doll of the same name, while _Oppenheimer _tells the story of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the scientist behind the development of the atomic bomb.

The two most eagerly anticipated films of the year has not disappointed at the box office, raking in more than $235 million on the opening weekend in the U.S, making it the fourth biggest box office weekend in history.

In South Africa, Barbie made almost R12m on the opening weekend.

The cinema industry has struggled to attract moviegoers since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic for a raft of reasons, including high ticket prices.

Dubbed "Barbenheimer", the two films have awaken the industry which has been underperforming over the last few years.

People have the wrong perception about Barbie...People say they're not going to watch a junk movie about a pretty poly toy.

Leon van Nierop, film critic

Audiences have now discovered, especially after Barbie and Oppenheimer, that they've been brainwashed for the past few years with sequels and rehashes, superhero films and franchises. And now, they are rediscovering, originality.

Leon van Nierop, film critic

Listen to the audio for more.




24 July 2023 8:36 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
The Money Show
Barbie
Oppenheimer

More from Business

Chef Lerato Mokonyane. Image Twitter

'I don't miss being shouted at in kitchens' - Private chef Lerato Mokonyane

24 July 2023 9:42 PM

As the founder of Good Food Studio, Mokonyane is flourishing in her role as a private chef.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© huertas19/123rf.com

Why isn’t manufacturing nosediving even though loadshedding has intensified?

24 July 2023 8:22 PM

Private sector investment in energy alternatives is the simple answer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab of Elon Musk's Twitter page.

Why has Elon Musk replaced Twitter's iconic blue bird logo with an 'X'?

24 July 2023 7:29 PM

Musk continues a rebrand of the social media site since his $44 billion takeover last year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Anglo American denies responsibility, and says it never owned or operated the Kabwe mine. Picture: © beangeled81/123rf.com

Amplats interim profits fall almost R19bn, slashes dividend by more than 80%

24 July 2023 7:08 PM

The world's largest platinum producer reported a 71% drop in its headline earnings for the first half of 2023.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde (right), Finance MEC Mireille Wenger (centre) and Infrastructure MEC Tertuis Simmers (left) launched the province's growth for jobs strategy in Cape Town on 24 July 2023. Picture: @alanwinde/Twitter

WC govt aims to build R1 trillion economy with growth for jobs strategy

24 July 2023 5:29 PM

The provincial government highlighted the importance of growing the private sector in order to create more jobs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trails of lights from passing vehicles in Braamfontein, Johannesburg while the area is submerged in darkness due to load shedding. Picture: AFP

Delays with generating units sees Eskom implement stage 5 power cuts

24 July 2023 3:48 PM

This intensity of load shedding will last until 5am on Tuesday morning, thereafter stage four will be implemented until further notice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

Gordhan on Transnet: 'Patching a broken organisation takes time and effort'

24 July 2023 9:13 AM

State-owned logistics company Transnet has a never-ending list of problems that is devastating our economy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Members of the Sex Workers Education and Advocacy Taskforce (Sweat) demand decriminalisation of sex work. Picture: Sweat

[LISTEN] 'Decriminalising sex work is beneficial for the worker AND the client'

21 July 2023 11:25 AM

Sex Workers Education and Advocacy Taskforce (SWEAT) is calling for the passing of the bill to decriminalise sex work.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South African rands Image: Clive Maasch

Most counterfeit banknotes are R100s. Here's how to spot a fake one...

21 July 2023 8:48 AM

Pearl Kgalegi (Currency Management Department, SA Reserve Bank) speaks about the counterfeit R100 banknotes in circulation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pixabay.com

Sarb decision not to hike repo rate welcomed as relief for SA’s working class

21 July 2023 6:48 AM

The central bank left the repo rate unchanged at 8.25%, providing much-needed relief to consumers paying off large loans.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Food prices increase by 11.1%, severe acute malnutrition in kids up by 26%

Local

[LISTEN] Peter Marais weighs in on the Western Cape Peoples Bill

Politics

State not planning to have Kelly Khumalo testify in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

Local

EWN Highlights

The day that was: Kelly Khumalo won’t testify, legitimising zama zamas

24 July 2023 10:11 PM

Kwezanamuhla: Bavele enkantolo oblue light brigade, banikwa umsebenzi ozamazama

24 July 2023 9:45 PM

Ntshavheni: BRICS summit must do more to ensure global peace is achieved

24 July 2023 9:44 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA