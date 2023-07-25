Blue lights assault case: Victim 'tried to bump' car Mashatile was in - Accused

Streaming issues? Report here
Opinion
Latest Local
SA to amend laws on ICC arrests: 'It is stepping back from its obligations' South Africa is looking to revise its laws with regards to its obligations with International Criminal Court arrest warrants. 25 July 2023 2:48 PM
The economy is so bad, people are STRUGGLING to save for food Andrew Fulton Director at Eighty20, speaks about the savings patterns in South Africa. 25 July 2023 2:31 PM
Khayelitsha residents protest against CoCT: 'We are tired of living in squalor' The protesters have given the City seven days to respond to their demands. 25 July 2023 2:17 PM
[LISTEN] Peter Marais weighs in on the Western Cape Peoples Bill Through this bill, the FF Plus will be able to govern the 'West Capetonians' without interference from the national government. 24 July 2023 2:41 PM
Mbalula says his remarks on Gordhan's performance a clarion call, not a threat 'Comrade Pravin move faster, or otherwise, we will move you', said the secretary-general during his address at the ANCWL elective... 23 July 2023 8:30 AM
Three-horse race to lead the ANC Women's League The league's former president, Bathabile Dlamini is facing off with former league secretary and Eastern Cape's Sisisi Tolashe and... 23 July 2023 8:07 AM
Delay in bringing Koeberg Unit 1 online is 'pushing SA into a corner' There have been serious delays in getting Unit 1 at the Koeberg Nuclear Power Station back online. 25 July 2023 8:44 AM
'I don't miss being shouted at in kitchens' - Private chef Lerato Mokonyane As the founder of Good Food Studio, Mokonyane is flourishing in her role as a private chef. 24 July 2023 9:42 PM
Thanks to 'Barbenheimer', cinema is back with a bang! The release of this year's two most highly anticipated films raked in over $235 million for the second-highest box office weekend... 24 July 2023 8:36 PM
Employees must upskill and stay informed in the age of AI – expert Expert Dr Linda Meyer says information is power for strengthening your career prospects during the age of AI. 25 July 2023 3:05 PM
Survey reveals nurses and doctors are more likely to cheat on their partners Maybe 'Grey's Anatomy' wasn't too far off? 25 July 2023 1:15 PM
[WATCH] Woman refuses to swap 1st class seat for Economy so kid sits with family The video has gone viral with over seven million views and thousands of comments. 25 July 2023 12:43 PM
[LISTEN] A Dummy's Guide to Netball (GO, PROTEAS!!) With the Netball World Cup kicking off, the Head coach of Maties, Zanele Mdodana, joins John Maytham to teach him the basics. 25 July 2023 9:23 AM
Spar Proteas 'optimistic' ahead of the Netball World Cup The Netball World Cup kicks off at the Cape Town International Convention Centre this Friday. 24 July 2023 3:10 PM
[WATCH] Oh dear!! Norris destroys Verstappen's F1 Hungarian victory trophy It is also reported that the total production time of the trophy is six months. 24 July 2023 1:18 PM
Your guide to catching up on The Masked Singer SA The Masked Singer South Africa premiered on 3 June and the finale will air on 26 August. 25 July 2023 3:09 PM
'Today is a good day' says Lira in her first interview since having a stroke The songstress, real name is Lerato Molapo, suffered a stroke while in Germany last year, which left her unable to speak. 25 July 2023 1:56 PM
Zoë Brown wins big for Heartlands Baby Sanctuary on Deal or No Deal SA First up on Deal or No Deal SA celeb week is media personality Zoë Brown. 25 July 2023 12:24 PM
[WATCH] Greece 'at war with fire' as vicious wildfires blaze across islands If you had plans to ditch South Africa's winter for a warm summer in Greece, it might be time to make alternative plans. 25 July 2023 12:02 PM
Human Rights Watch accuses Wagner Group of killing and torturing dozens in Mali According to the rights group, the abuse and torture has been happening since late 2022. 25 July 2023 11:35 AM
The world is breaking dangerous climate records as the planet gets hotter The UN has issued a warning as parts of the world experience dangerously high temperatures. 24 July 2023 12:09 PM
Reflecting on Gukurahundi genocide: 'It committed unspeakable atrocities' [LISTEN] What actually happened during Zimbabwe's Gukurahundi genocide. 24 July 2023 4:09 PM
Russia-Africa summit provides a global stage for Moscow to puff up its power The key question for African citizens to ask is: whose interests are being served? 24 July 2023 11:07 AM
Kenya could soon follow Uganda with extreme anti-LGBT laws Kenya may soon table homophobic legislation similar to that found in Uganda. 21 July 2023 1:22 PM
Online returns: 'Opportunity for e-tailers to build loyalty by making it easy' Bruce Whitfield talks online shopping and reverse logistics with Natalie Schooling, CEO of customer experience specialists nlighte... 20 July 2023 9:55 PM
Do we focus too much on leadership while middle managers carry the can? An organisational politics expert talks about the revival of the middle manager in today's changing workplace. 20 July 2023 8:44 PM
MANDY WIENER: Joburg CBD explosion – is this what a collapsed city looks like? Johannesburg is collapsing and its dodgy leadership is incapable and weak. 20 July 2023 9:50 AM
Blue lights assault case: Victim 'tried to bump' car Mashatile was in - Accused

25 July 2023 7:27 AM
by Thabiso Goba
Tags:
Paul Mashatile
VIP Protection Unit
N1 highway

Members of Deputy President Paul Mashatile's security detail accused of assaulting three men on the side of the N1 highway face several counts of assault, malicious damage to property and the pointing of a firearm.

JOHANNESBURG - The Randburg magistrates court heard how the VW Polo at the centre of the assault involving Deputy President Paul Mashatile's protectors was, in fact, trying to hit the car he was in.

Earlier in July, footage emerged showing members of Mashatile's security detail beating up three men on the side of the N1 highway in Johannesburg.

The men made their first appearance before the Randburg magistrates court on Monday, where they face several counts of assault, malicious damage to property and the pointing of a firearm.

READ MORE:

Accused number one, Shadrack Kojoana, said on the day of the incident, a nine-car convoy was transporting Mashatile to the Waterfall Equestrian Estate.

He said while en route, there was a blue VW Polo that was repeatedly trying to hit the main car, which Mashatile was riding in.

As one of the drivers, Kojoana said they eventually pulled the Polo onto the side of the road.

“It tried several times to bump this motor vehicle that we’re protecting.”

The case continues on Wednesday for more bail hearings.


This article first appeared on EWN : Blue lights assault case: Victim 'tried to bump' car Mashatile was in - Accused




More from Local

Picture: @ romayanu/123rf.com

SA to amend laws on ICC arrests: 'It is stepping back from its obligations'

25 July 2023 2:48 PM

South Africa is looking to revise its laws with regards to its obligations with International Criminal Court arrest warrants.

The economy is so bad, people are STRUGGLING to save for food

25 July 2023 2:31 PM

Andrew Fulton Director at Eighty20, speaks about the savings patterns in South Africa.

Khayelitsha residents protest against CoCT: "We are tired of living in squalor" / Twitter: Rise Mzanzi (@Ntuthuzelovika1)

Khayelitsha residents protest against CoCT: 'We are tired of living in squalor'

25 July 2023 2:17 PM

The protesters have given the City seven days to respond to their demands.

Picture: ©utah778/123rf.com

'Prospect of success is zero': DA on ANC's bid to appeal cadre deployment ruling

25 July 2023 1:35 PM

The Democratic Alliance has alleged that the ANC is abusing court processes to hide their cadre deployment records.

LGBTQI+ march held against 'hateful' scholar's invitation by EFF to speak at UCT

25 July 2023 1:28 PM

Kenyan scholar professor Patrick Lumumba was invited by the EFF to deliver a public lecture as part of the party's 10-year anniversary celebrations.

Almost 80 people were left injured in a serious bus crash in Auckland Park, near the University of Johannesburg on 25 July 2023. Picture: Bernadette Wicks/Eyewitness News

The Midday Report Express: Horrific bus crash in Auckland Park

25 July 2023 1:18 PM

All the news you need to know.

Metro Police search an alleged Bad Boys gang member, during raids in Elsies River. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN

Cape Town to Calgary, Manitoba to Manenberg - a gang is a gang is a gang?

25 July 2023 12:14 PM

A new paper authored by Dariusz Dziewanski explores the similarities and differences between gangs in Canada and Cape Town.

A firefighter from Working on Fire who was deployed to Edmonton, Canada to assist in stopping the Alberta wildfires. Picture: Supplied/Working on Fire

[WATCH] South African firefighters sing their way through Canadian wildfires

25 July 2023 11:48 AM

Welcome back, team SA! After working to help tame wildfires in Canada for two months - two firefighters share their experience.

FILE: A screengrab from a video showing members of the police’s presidential protection unit assaulting three civilians on the N1 near Fourways in Johannesburg. Picture: Twitter

VIP officers claim they did nothing wrong, despite viral footage of the assault

25 July 2023 11:26 AM

The story of the VIP protection officers who assaulted three motorists continues to get stranger.

Image source: The Cape of Good Hope SPCA website

[UPDATE] Fake vet who castrated cat on lounge table denied bail

25 July 2023 11:21 AM

The Cape of Good Hope SPCA reports that the 'vet' who performed a cat castration appeared in court where he was denied bail.

Trending

Capturer of N1 VIP protection unit attack video living in fear

Local

[WATCH] South African firefighters sing their way through Canadian wildfires

Local

[WATCH] Woman refuses to swap 1st class seat for Economy so kid sits with family

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Senzo Meyiwa murder trial: New witness, Khaya Ngcatshe, takes to the stand

25 July 2023 5:13 PM

Parly midway with hearings on Independent Municipal Demarcation Authority Bill

25 July 2023 5:08 PM

Bathabile Dlamini fails to make ANCWL's list of 40 additional members

25 July 2023 4:22 PM

