Blue lights assault case: Victim 'tried to bump' car Mashatile was in - Accused
JOHANNESBURG - The Randburg magistrates court heard how the VW Polo at the centre of the assault involving Deputy President Paul Mashatile's protectors was, in fact, trying to hit the car he was in.
Earlier in July, footage emerged showing members of Mashatile's security detail beating up three men on the side of the N1 highway in Johannesburg.
The men made their first appearance before the Randburg magistrates court on Monday, where they face several counts of assault, malicious damage to property and the pointing of a firearm.
Accused number one, Shadrack Kojoana, said on the day of the incident, a nine-car convoy was transporting Mashatile to the Waterfall Equestrian Estate.
He said while en route, there was a blue VW Polo that was repeatedly trying to hit the main car, which Mashatile was riding in.
As one of the drivers, Kojoana said they eventually pulled the Polo onto the side of the road.
“It tried several times to bump this motor vehicle that we’re protecting.”
The case continues on Wednesday for more bail hearings.
This article first appeared on EWN : Blue lights assault case: Victim 'tried to bump' car Mashatile was in - Accused
Source : Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News
