



Bongani Bingwa speaks with Helmoed Heitman, an independent security and defence analyst.

Last year, Modise emphatically denied that South Africa was defenceless.

Nevertheless, according to Heitman, the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) is in serious trouble.

The SANDF has been faced with budget challenges while there have been attempts to revive its comprehensive approach.

This included a focus on leadership, funding, training, and strategic planning.

The SANDF takes to the streets of Alexandra. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN

This thing is going to implode sooner or later. Helmoed Heitman, Independent Security and Defence Analyst

He says that for the past two decades, the defence force has been underfunded and overstretched, leaving it short of capabilities.

Listen to the interview for more.

This article first appeared on 702 : 'SANDF is going to implode sooner or later' - Security Analyst