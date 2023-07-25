Capturer of N1 VIP protection unit attack video living in fear
JOHANNESBURG - The State prosecutor in the matter involving Deputy President Paul Mashatile's protectors has told the court how the person who captured the assault is now living in fear.
Earlier on Tuesday, eight men who used to be on Mashatile's security detail made their first appearance in court.
They are charged with several counts of assault, malicious damage to property and pointing of a firearm.
READ:
- 'State must feel the pinch': DA wants VIP Protection Unit victims to sue govt
-
Action society calls on court to deny N1 assault officers bail
-
VIP Protection Unit officers involved in N1 assault to be arrested
- Court allows media to record proceedings in N1 assault case
- N1 highway VIP Protection Unit assailants make first court appearance
Prosecutor advocate Elize le Roux - who was reading the affidavit of the investigating officer - said the witness has been receiving threatening text messages from a burner number.
“It is clear that the only reasonable inference that can be made excluding any other inferences, is that this message was sent from someone within the ranks of the VIP protection unit. Either by one of the accused themselves or by someone close to them with their full knowledge and consent.” Le Roux said the State believes the accused men should be denied bail until the finalisation of the trial as they could also intimidate the witnesses.
“The owner of the vehicle also fears for her safety, in view of the fact that the registration plate of the Blue Polo is clearly visible on the video footage. She’s in the process of re-registering the vehicle under a different plate, in an effort to protect her identity. The damage caused to the complainant's vehicle stands at around R95 000.”
This article first appeared on EWN : Capturer of N1 VIP protection unit attack video living in fear
More from Local
SA to amend laws on ICC arrests: 'It is stepping back from its obligations'
South Africa is looking to revise its laws with regards to its obligations with International Criminal Court arrest warrants.Read More
The economy is so bad, people are STRUGGLING to save for food
Andrew Fulton Director at Eighty20, speaks about the savings patterns in South Africa.Read More
Khayelitsha residents protest against CoCT: 'We are tired of living in squalor'
The protesters have given the City seven days to respond to their demands.Read More
'Prospect of success is zero': DA on ANC's bid to appeal cadre deployment ruling
The Democratic Alliance has alleged that the ANC is abusing court processes to hide their cadre deployment records.Read More
LGBTQI+ march held against 'hateful' scholar's invitation by EFF to speak at UCT
Kenyan scholar professor Patrick Lumumba was invited by the EFF to deliver a public lecture as part of the party's 10-year anniversary celebrations.Read More
The Midday Report Express: Horrific bus crash in Auckland Park
All the news you need to know.Read More
Cape Town to Calgary, Manitoba to Manenberg - a gang is a gang is a gang?
A new paper authored by Dariusz Dziewanski explores the similarities and differences between gangs in Canada and Cape Town.Read More
[WATCH] South African firefighters sing their way through Canadian wildfires
Welcome back, team SA! After working to help tame wildfires in Canada for two months - two firefighters share their experience.Read More
VIP officers claim they did nothing wrong, despite viral footage of the assault
The story of the VIP protection officers who assaulted three motorists continues to get stranger.Read More