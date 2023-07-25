Happy 56th birthday, Matt LeBlanc! How YOU doin'?
Matt LeBlanc celebrates his 56th birthday today (25 July).
The American actor, full name Matthew Steven LeBlanc, is well known for his role as Joey Tribbiani in the sitcom Friends, and its subsequent spin-off series, Joey.
The role even scored him three Emmy nominations.
But after the series ended in 2004, LeBlanc went on to play more roles in film and television.
Let’s look back at five roles you probably didn’t know he played:
Charlie’s Angels
LeBlanc plays Jason in fan-favourite film franchise Charlie’s Angels.
He is the love interest for Lucy Liu’s character, Alex Munday.
lucy liu and matt leblanc in the 2000 charlie's angels... for me, specifically pic.twitter.com/TB8tzGFAeN' ❦ (@slashershotzi) February 16, 2021
Man With a Plan
Returning to his sitcom roots, LeBlanc plays business owner Adam in Man With a Plan.
When his wife, Andi, returns to work, he must juggle parenting three unruly children all while running his business.
The series ran from 2016 to 2020.
Love Sick
LeBlanc plays Charlie Darby, an elementary school principal with the perfect life.
One problem, when he falls in love, he goes clinically insane.
While he thinks he has found his perfect match, his friends help him overcome his problem.
Top Gear
Trading his acting hat in for a crash helmet, LeBlanc was a lead host of Top Gear from 2015 to 2018.
He presented the 23rd series alongside Chris Evans.
Episodes
LeBlanc plays a fictionalised version of himself in the television show Episodes.
The series follows a British husband and wife comedy writing duo who travel to Hollywood to remake their successful British TV show for a US audience.
They encounter several challenges, including LeBlanc who sabotages their show and marriage.
This article first appeared on 947 : Happy 56th birthday, Matt LeBlanc! How YOU doin'?
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Matt_LeBlanc,_Arqiva_British_Academy_Television_Awards,_2013.jpg
