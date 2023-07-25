African Penguins are teetering on the very brink of extinction
John Maytham speaks with Dr Andrew Jenkins, codirector of AVISENSE Africa.
The population of penguins native to southern Africa has utterly tanked over the last century.
Hundred years ago, there were more than a million birds and now we are down to under 20 000.
According to Jenkins, SANParks can help protect the remaining penguin population by improving education for those who visit the colony at Boulders Beach.
There are few signs at Boulders that mention that penguins are threatened, and the overall conservation message is lost.
People can’t care about a conservation issue if they do not know about it.Andrew Jenkins, codirector - AVISENSE Africa
Jenkins believes that there should be clear signage that emphasises how urgent the situation is, and potentially have a mechanism for people to donate towards conservation.
Boulders is probably the best place in the world, certainly the easiest place, to see penguins.Andrew Jenkins, Co-director - AVISENSE Africa
These penguins happen to be teetering on the brink of extinction, but the hundreds of thousands of visitors per year are not really given any information to suggest that.Andrew Jenkins, Co-director - AVISENSE Africa
Listen to the interview for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_113400855_african-penguins-on-the-rock-coast-at-sunset-twilight-african-penguin-spheniscus-demersus-also-known.html?vti=lbqzt00k3txcsjlvwi-1-10
More from Local
SA to amend laws on ICC arrests: 'It is stepping back from its obligations'
South Africa is looking to revise its laws with regards to its obligations with International Criminal Court arrest warrants.Read More
The economy is so bad, people are STRUGGLING to save for food
Andrew Fulton Director at Eighty20, speaks about the savings patterns in South Africa.Read More
Khayelitsha residents protest against CoCT: 'We are tired of living in squalor'
The protesters have given the City seven days to respond to their demands.Read More
'Prospect of success is zero': DA on ANC's bid to appeal cadre deployment ruling
The Democratic Alliance has alleged that the ANC is abusing court processes to hide their cadre deployment records.Read More
LGBTQI+ march held against 'hateful' scholar's invitation by EFF to speak at UCT
Kenyan scholar professor Patrick Lumumba was invited by the EFF to deliver a public lecture as part of the party's 10-year anniversary celebrations.Read More
The Midday Report Express: Horrific bus crash in Auckland Park
All the news you need to know.Read More
Cape Town to Calgary, Manitoba to Manenberg - a gang is a gang is a gang?
A new paper authored by Dariusz Dziewanski explores the similarities and differences between gangs in Canada and Cape Town.Read More
[WATCH] South African firefighters sing their way through Canadian wildfires
Welcome back, team SA! After working to help tame wildfires in Canada for two months - two firefighters share their experience.Read More
VIP officers claim they did nothing wrong, despite viral footage of the assault
The story of the VIP protection officers who assaulted three motorists continues to get stranger.Read More