African Penguins are teetering on the very brink of extinction





John Maytham speaks with Dr Andrew Jenkins, codirector of AVISENSE Africa.

The population of penguins native to southern Africa has utterly tanked over the last century.

Hundred years ago, there were more than a million birds and now we are down to under 20 000.

According to Jenkins, SANParks can help protect the remaining penguin population by improving education for those who visit the colony at Boulders Beach.

There are few signs at Boulders that mention that penguins are threatened, and the overall conservation message is lost.

People can’t care about a conservation issue if they do not know about it. Andrew Jenkins, codirector - AVISENSE Africa

Jenkins believes that there should be clear signage that emphasises how urgent the situation is, and potentially have a mechanism for people to donate towards conservation.

African penguins in Cape Town, South Africa. Picture: © surz/123rf.com

Boulders is probably the best place in the world, certainly the easiest place, to see penguins. Andrew Jenkins, Co-director - AVISENSE Africa

These penguins happen to be teetering on the brink of extinction, but the hundreds of thousands of visitors per year are not really given any information to suggest that. Andrew Jenkins, Co-director - AVISENSE Africa

