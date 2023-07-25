[UPDATE] Fake vet who castrated cat on lounge table denied bail
DISCLAIMER!!! THIS ARTICLE CONTAINS SENSITIVE INFORMATION AND MIGHT BE A TRIGGER FOR ANIMAL LOVERS AND ACTIVISTS.
Clarence Ford speaks to Barbara Friedman who reports on trending online news.
Skip to 3.39 for this one.
Friedman reports that a 'vet' was recommended to someone by a friend of a friend.
The 'vet' went to castrate a cat named Howard and sterilised him on the owner's dining room table. It's reported that the cat owner agreed to this house call since it was convenient for her already distressed cat who also suffers from a disorder.
It was later discovered that the 'vet' who made the house call was posing as a professional vet which means Howard suffered a gruesome 'surgery' filled with lots of pain and suffering but was luckily rushed to a private facility and later taken to the Cape of Good Hope SPCA who saved his life.
RELATED: WARNING! BEWARE OF FAKE VETS! SPCA SAVES CAT CASTRATION BOTCHED BY A FAKE VET
After obtaining all the evidence, including eye-witness statements, a case was opened with SAPS on 21 July and the fake vet suspect was arrested and detained the same day. He made his first court appearance on Tuesday, 24 July.
Friedman makes it clear that the suspect "was not a vet and unqualified to operate on any animal."
The Cape of Good Hope SPCA reports that the accused was denied bail at his court appearance and will remain in custody until 31 July when he'll make a second court appearance.
Friedman says, "I do hope that he gets what's coming to him."
And warns that pet owners needing to sterilise their pets should vet their vets because a name tag "is not enough."
Friedman advises that you phone the SAVC to check if the person is registered as a veterinarian by calling 012 345 6360. Or physically go to the place to get your pet sterilised.
Belinda Claassen, an experienced Volunteer Coordinator at the SPCA also joined the conversation to add that...
House calls are extremely unlikely and house calls recommended by a friend of a friend is the biggest red flag to look out for.Belinda Claassen, Volunteer Coordinator - SPCA
Here's to Howard who's one strong ball of fur.
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
Source : https://capespca.co.za/inspectorate-news/cat-butchered-by-bogus-vet/
