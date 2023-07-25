Pilates and rollerblading: Here’s how the Barbie cast kept fit for the movie





Africa Melane speaks to fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen about all things Barbie and getting into shape to make this iconic film.

There’s no doubt that the marketing team for the Barbie movie outdid themselves, so it only made sense for it to extend into fitness.

The diverse star-studded cast of Barbies and Kens kept fit during filming with the help of London-based personal trainer, David Higgins.

Speaking to Pop Sugar, Higgins said the whole cast would pitch up for workouts during their summer shooting schedule in London.

“It became a community… it was a really collaborative, fun experience,” he said.

And that’s what fitness should be, you should have a little posse that you get together and train with to make it fun. Liezel van der Westhuizen, fitness enthusiast

With regards to what type of workouts would be suitable for a Barbie, one would think step aerobics, right?

Well, you’re not far off.

The Barbies did four days of pilates and two days of strength training while the Kens did four days of strength training and two days of pilates.

The workouts followed a circuit-style format – a variety of exercises done in a sequence that targets different muscles and is repeated several times.

Van der Westhuizen adds that the trainers also included fitness-related activities that the cast enjoyed.

Margot Robbie loved incorporating rollerblading.

Don’t think of fitness as this dreaded thing that you have to go to the gym, that it’s a chore. Think of it as a fun thing, something that you would want to do… workouts can be fun. Liezel van der Westhuizen, fitness enthusiast

