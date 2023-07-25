Cape Town to Calgary, Manitoba to Manenberg - a gang is a gang is a gang?
Lester Kiewit speaks to researcher and criminologist, Dariusz Dziewanski about his research into Cape Town and Canadian gangs – their similarities and differences.
There are approximately 15 000 kilometres between Cape Town and Calgary.
A similar distance exists between Manitoba and Manenberg.
They are worlds (and several thousand kilometres) apart, and yet, there exist some significant similarities in the gangs which call Cape Town and parts of Canada home.
Dziewanski has studied gangs in Cape Town for more than ten years.
He's written a book about gang entry and exit in Cape Town and recently authored a paper comparing and contrasting Cape Town's street gangs with Canada's prairie gangs.
The paper was co-authored with an indigenous scholar from Saskatchewan.
Many of the apartheid laws are premised on Canada's treatment of indigenous people during the 1800 and 1900s.Dariusz Dziewanski, Author and crime researcher
You'd actually get these, 'best practice' trips by South African officials to see how reservations are run...Dariusz Dziewanski, Author and crime researcher
Dziewanski says there is a direct correlation between the history of indigenous Canadians and members of the so-called communities of Cape Town and the membership in gangs of people from those backgrounds.
Making these linkages, and making them into the present, through inter-generational trauma, the segregation, the poverty and inequality over incarceration that both communities experience, and the way that people deal with this...Dariusz Dziewanski, Author and crime researcher
Gangs being one of the ways that certain members of both populations look to get ahead...in communities that are under-serviced and under-resourced...Dariusz Dziewanski, Author and crime researcher
Joining a gang, in both places, gives you a certain amount of respect, a certain amount of power, a certain amount of opportunity...Dariusz Dziewanski, Author and crime researcher
Source : Bertram Malgas/EWN
