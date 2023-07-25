Zoë Brown wins big for Heartlands Baby Sanctuary on Deal or No Deal SA
Media personality Zoë Brown is first up on the second celebrity week of Deal or No Deal South Africa. She decided to bring along members of her chosen charity, Heartlands Baby Sanctuary, to wish her luck!
Heartlands is based in Somerset West, Western Cape and provides individual specialised care and support to children from birth to six years old who are in desperate need of care and protection - children who are abandoned, abused, neglected, orphaned, who are disabled and/or sick.
Heartlands couldn't contain their joy at the result and took to Facebook to thank Zoë, Kat and Deal or No Deal South Africa for making it happen!
Don't miss the rest of the amazing celebrities on the show this entire week.
Watch the heart-pounding episodes from Monday 24 July to Friday 28 July on SABC 1, in prime time from 7:30 pm to 8 pm, and again the following day on SABC 3, Monday to Friday at 5:30 pm.
To become a contestant on the show and to stand a chance to win up to R250 000, visit www.dealornodeal.co.za OR SMS “PLAY” to 43066.
Follow on social media @DealorNoDealZA for more.
This article first appeared on KFM : Zoë Brown wins big for Heartlands Baby Sanctuary on Deal or No Deal SA
