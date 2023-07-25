[WATCH] South African firefighters sing their way through Canadian wildfires
Lester Kiewit speaks to Linton Rensburg, Working on Fire's spokesperson, and Antoinette Jini, Working on Fire's General Manager whose teams have returned from their mission in Alberta, Canada after fighting some of the severest wildfires the country had witnessed in recent years.
Listen to the conversation below.
RELATED: [WATCH] 'Proud moment' as 200 SA firefighters fly to Canada to fight wildfires
Team South Africa landed in Alberta, Canada where they helped fight wildfires for two months along with international organisations.
RELATED: 'Our firefighters are doing well.' Update on SA firefighters in Canada
Rensburg says the fires were brought on because of the climate crisis. The spokesperson mentions that this was the "biggest deployment that we've seen from South Africa to another country." This was the team's fifth deployment to Canada while they've also been to Chile and Indonesia.
Rensburg reports that the nature of the fires "was quite spectacular" while Jini says "South Africa's firefighter crews are well-trained in wildfire and forestry so they are exceptional at what they do hence we're deployed to assist in these fires."
"We also recorded zero injuries during our deployment which means we are the best." says, the general manager.
And of course, the crew brought true South African spirit and "passion" as they sang local anthems while working, which Jini says the Canadians appreciated.
We go in and we do what we do which is firefighting with a passion and with emotions... when we sing our songs, it motivates us because we are far away from home. Canadians said we didn't just bring support, we brought peace.Antoinette Jini, Working on Fire - General Manager
Watch the team sing their way through the Canadian fires below.
Thank you for your service, firefighters - you've also proven that, local is lekker.
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
