Human Rights Watch accuses Wagner Group of killing and torturing dozens in Mali
Clarence Ford interviews Africa correspondent, Jean-Jacques Cornish (skip to 1:51).
Earlier this month, hundreds of "experienced" Wagner Group fighters touched down in the Central African Republic ahead of a referendum on 30 July.
According to reports, the mercenaries will be voting on a constitutional change which could see President Faustin Archange Touadera sitting a third term in office.
Human Rights Watch (HRW) has accused Malian armed forces and fighters allegedly from the Wagner Group, of ‘executing’ and sexually assaulting dozens of civilians.
On Monday, HRW said that the abuse and torture have been going on since late 2022 in several towns in central Mali.
Wherever Wagner is at the moment, they've been stripping the countries where they've been operating.Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa Report
Source : Wikimedia Commons: Fargoh
