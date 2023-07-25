Human Rights Watch accuses Wagner Group of killing and torturing dozens in Mali

Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Opinion
Latest Local
SA to amend laws on ICC arrests: 'It is stepping back from its obligations' South Africa is looking to revise its laws with regards to its obligations with International Criminal Court arrest warrants. 25 July 2023 2:48 PM
The economy is so bad, people are STRUGGLING to save for food Andrew Fulton Director at Eighty20, speaks about the savings patterns in South Africa. 25 July 2023 2:31 PM
Khayelitsha residents protest against CoCT: 'We are tired of living in squalor' The protesters have given the City seven days to respond to their demands. 25 July 2023 2:17 PM
[LISTEN] Peter Marais weighs in on the Western Cape Peoples Bill Through this bill, the FF Plus will be able to govern the 'West Capetonians' without interference from the national government. 24 July 2023 2:41 PM
Mbalula says his remarks on Gordhan's performance a clarion call, not a threat 'Comrade Pravin move faster, or otherwise, we will move you', said the secretary-general during his address at the ANCWL elective... 23 July 2023 8:30 AM
Three-horse race to lead the ANC Women's League The league's former president, Bathabile Dlamini is facing off with former league secretary and Eastern Cape's Sisisi Tolashe and... 23 July 2023 8:07 AM
Delay in bringing Koeberg Unit 1 online is 'pushing SA into a corner' There have been serious delays in getting Unit 1 at the Koeberg Nuclear Power Station back online. 25 July 2023 8:44 AM
'I don't miss being shouted at in kitchens' - Private chef Lerato Mokonyane As the founder of Good Food Studio, Mokonyane is flourishing in her role as a private chef. 24 July 2023 9:42 PM
Thanks to 'Barbenheimer', cinema is back with a bang! The release of this year's two most highly anticipated films raked in over $235 million for the second-highest box office weekend... 24 July 2023 8:36 PM
Employees must upskill and stay informed in the age of AI – expert Expert Dr Linda Meyer says information is power for strengthening your career prospects during the age of AI. 25 July 2023 3:05 PM
Survey reveals nurses and doctors are more likely to cheat on their partners Maybe 'Grey's Anatomy' wasn't too far off? 25 July 2023 1:15 PM
[WATCH] Woman refuses to swap 1st class seat for Economy so kid sits with family The video has gone viral with over seven million views and thousands of comments. 25 July 2023 12:43 PM
[LISTEN] A Dummy's Guide to Netball (GO, PROTEAS!!) With the Netball World Cup kicking off, the Head coach of Maties, Zanele Mdodana, joins John Maytham to teach him the basics. 25 July 2023 9:23 AM
Spar Proteas 'optimistic' ahead of the Netball World Cup The Netball World Cup kicks off at the Cape Town International Convention Centre this Friday. 24 July 2023 3:10 PM
[WATCH] Oh dear!! Norris destroys Verstappen's F1 Hungarian victory trophy It is also reported that the total production time of the trophy is six months. 24 July 2023 1:18 PM
Your guide to catching up on The Masked Singer SA The Masked Singer South Africa premiered on 3 June and the finale will air on 26 August. 25 July 2023 3:09 PM
'Today is a good day' says Lira in her first interview since having a stroke The songstress, real name is Lerato Molapo, suffered a stroke while in Germany last year, which left her unable to speak. 25 July 2023 1:56 PM
Zoë Brown wins big for Heartlands Baby Sanctuary on Deal or No Deal SA First up on Deal or No Deal SA celeb week is media personality Zoë Brown. 25 July 2023 12:24 PM
[WATCH] Greece 'at war with fire' as vicious wildfires blaze across islands If you had plans to ditch South Africa's winter for a warm summer in Greece, it might be time to make alternative plans. 25 July 2023 12:02 PM
Human Rights Watch accuses Wagner Group of killing and torturing dozens in Mali According to the rights group, the abuse and torture has been happening since late 2022. 25 July 2023 11:35 AM
The world is breaking dangerous climate records as the planet gets hotter The UN has issued a warning as parts of the world experience dangerously high temperatures. 24 July 2023 12:09 PM
Reflecting on Gukurahundi genocide: 'It committed unspeakable atrocities' [LISTEN] What actually happened during Zimbabwe's Gukurahundi genocide. 24 July 2023 4:09 PM
Russia-Africa summit provides a global stage for Moscow to puff up its power The key question for African citizens to ask is: whose interests are being served? 24 July 2023 11:07 AM
Kenya could soon follow Uganda with extreme anti-LGBT laws Kenya may soon table homophobic legislation similar to that found in Uganda. 21 July 2023 1:22 PM
Online returns: 'Opportunity for e-tailers to build loyalty by making it easy' Bruce Whitfield talks online shopping and reverse logistics with Natalie Schooling, CEO of customer experience specialists nlighte... 20 July 2023 9:55 PM
Do we focus too much on leadership while middle managers carry the can? An organisational politics expert talks about the revival of the middle manager in today's changing workplace. 20 July 2023 8:44 PM
MANDY WIENER: Joburg CBD explosion – is this what a collapsed city looks like? Johannesburg is collapsing and its dodgy leadership is incapable and weak. 20 July 2023 9:50 AM
Human Rights Watch accuses Wagner Group of killing and torturing dozens in Mali

25 July 2023 11:35 AM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Human Rights Watch
Wagner Group
Mali

According to the rights group, the abuse and torture has been happening since late 2022.

Clarence Ford interviews Africa correspondent, Jean-Jacques Cornish (skip to 1:51).

Earlier this month, hundreds of "experienced" Wagner Group fighters touched down in the Central African Republic ahead of a referendum on 30 July.

According to reports, the mercenaries will be voting on a constitutional change which could see President Faustin Archange Touadera sitting a third term in office.

Human Rights Watch (HRW) has accused Malian armed forces and fighters allegedly from the Wagner Group, of ‘executing’ and sexually assaulting dozens of civilians.

On Monday, HRW said that the abuse and torture have been going on since late 2022 in several towns in central Mali.

A civilian hugs a soldier of the Wagner PMCs on a tank with flowers in a muzzle after the end of the mutiny/ Wikimedia Commons: Fargoh
A civilian hugs a soldier of the Wagner PMCs on a tank with flowers in a muzzle after the end of the mutiny/ Wikimedia Commons: Fargoh

RELATED: Business as usual for Wagner mercenaries in Africa after short-lived mutiny

Wherever Wagner is at the moment, they've been stripping the countries where they've been operating.

Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa Report

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.




25 July 2023 11:35 AM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Human Rights Watch
Wagner Group
Mali

