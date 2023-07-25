[WATCH] Greece 'at war with fire' as vicious wildfires blaze across islands
Bongani Bingwa interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist about this and other trending world news.
Roaring fires have made their way through Greece, forcing tens of thousands of people to flee as of 23 July 2023.
Authorities have been working around the clock to tame the vicious fires, including making use of water-dropping planes.
The prime minister reportedly said that the country is "at war with fire" adding that "three difficult days" lay ahead as the temperature is expected to rise.
Strong winds reignite wildfires, trigger more evacuations in #Greece 😲#Wildfire #Greece #Athens #Kouvaras #Fire #Laerma #Ροδοςπυρκαγιά #Ροδου #Rhodos #rhodesfires #Πυρκαγια #Greece #Greecewildfires #Greece pic.twitter.com/KaUYpUDb2C' SON DAKİKA (@sondakika0607) July 23, 2023
Airplane passenger records flames "swallowing" the island of #Rhodes..#Ροδοςπυρκαγιά #Ροδου #Rhodos #rhodesfires #Πυρκαγια #Greece #Greecewildfires #Fire pic.twitter.com/fO5YUq25gP' Chaudhary Parvez (@ChaudharyParvez) July 23, 2023
These people have the courage that they are working even in this situation, we can't even see it, it is a big thing to stand.' Chaudhary Parvez (@ChaudharyParvez) July 23, 2023
"These are Heroes, gentlemen.
#Greece #Athens #Kouvaras #Laerma #Ροδοςπυρκαγιά #Ροδου #rhodesfires #Πυρκαγια #Greecewildfires #Wildfire pic.twitter.com/dxBsmovt3i
Another Video-' Chaudhary Parvez (@ChaudharyParvez) July 24, 2023
Wildfires continue to rage on #Greek island of #Rhodes after thousands flee. #Firefighters tackled blazes that erupted in peak tourism season. #Ροδοςπυρκαγιά #Ροδου #rhodesfires #Πυρκαγια #Greecewildfires #Wildfire #Fire #Laerma #Rhodos #Greece pic.twitter.com/7GKVEbZMnM
I suppose you'd almost expect it to be chaos, but perhaps organised chaos.Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : Twitter: @sirajnoorani
