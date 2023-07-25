[WATCH] Woman refuses to swap 1st class seat for Economy so kid sits with family
Clarence Ford speaks to Barbara Friedman about online trends.
Friedman reports that a woman with the username @lifewithdrsabra on TikTok posted a video to record her experience on a first class flight in the form of a POV (point of view) video.
In the video, she explains that a flight agent asked her to give up her seat and move to economy class so a 13-year-old child could sit with their parent.
“POV: Flight agent asks me if I want to give up my 1A seat so a child sits with their family.”
“That’s a no from me dawg, would you have given up your seat? Also they ended up finding a solution so no, I am not a terrible human being. Also the child was like 13."
Reads the text in the video and caption of the post.
@lifewithdrsabra
That’s a no from me dawg 🤣 would you have given up your seat? Also they ended up finding a solution so no, i am not a terrible human being. Also the child was like 13.♬ original sound - Sunshynelove21
Since the video was posted on 20 July, it has garnered over seven million views and over 2000 comments who basically said that parents need to make a plan on planes for seating their kids just like the rest of us have to.
"As a parent, you didn’t do anything wrong," one TikTok user commented on the viral video
Friedman asks, would you give up yours eat so a kid and parent could sit together?
If you're stuck with Clarence Ford on a flight, the answer is "absolutely not."
While Friedman says, "I make such an effort not to sit in the middle seat. So people must also make a plan for their lives and organise it so kids sit with parents."
