[WATCH] Woman refuses to swap 1st class seat for Economy so kid sits with family





Clarence Ford speaks to Barbara Friedman about online trends.

Friedman reports that a woman with the username @lifewithdrsabra on TikTok posted a video to record her experience on a first class flight in the form of a POV (point of view) video.

In the video, she explains that a flight agent asked her to give up her seat and move to economy class so a 13-year-old child could sit with their parent.

“POV: Flight agent asks me if I want to give up my 1A seat so a child sits with their family.”

“That’s a no from me dawg, would you have given up your seat? Also they ended up finding a solution so no, I am not a terrible human being. Also the child was like 13."

Since the video was posted on 20 July, it has garnered over seven million views and over 2000 comments who basically said that parents need to make a plan on planes for seating their kids just like the rest of us have to.

"As a parent, you didn’t do anything wrong," one TikTok user commented on the viral video

Friedman asks, would you give up yours eat so a kid and parent could sit together?

If you're stuck with Clarence Ford on a flight, the answer is "absolutely not."

While Friedman says, "I make such an effort not to sit in the middle seat. So people must also make a plan for their lives and organise it so kids sit with parents."

