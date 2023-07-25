Khayelitsha residents protest against CoCT: 'We are tired of living in squalor'





Clarence Ford interviews Delmaine Cottee, Chairperson of Khayelitsha Subcouncil 10.

Last week Thursday, over 1000 people from informal settlements marched to their subcouncil offices in Khayelitsha.

The group demanded better garbage collection, electricity and adequate salaries for cleaners.

The protesters have given the City of Cape Town seven days to respond to their demands.

Happening now. Khayelitsha residents, mostly from informal settlements, came out in numbers to protest for basic services. Chief among the issues is the filth on the streets caused by the City of Cape Town’s failure to collect rubbish over the last few weeks. pic.twitter.com/LoyF1FYUEB ' Axolile Notywala (@Xila_Notywala) July 20, 2023

This is Khayelitsha today. This is what I mean when I say Cape Town townships look like rubbish dumping sites because there has been no collection for weeks. https://t.co/ygd2SeFOly pic.twitter.com/i0BqcpDiKp ' Axolile Notywala (@Xila_Notywala) July 18, 2023

Community activist Sibusiso Mdlankomo from Taiwan informal settlement reportedly said that they're "tired of living in squalor".

Their memorandum states: ”We are protesting because of our frustration with the persistent failure to address pressing matters of uncollected rubbish, EPWP salary rates, power supply and fire kits.”

Cottee says that the City of Cape Town doesn't do enough to prioritise poor communities in the city, to ensure effective service delivery and that their basic needs are met.

He encourages community members to voice their concerns with their subcouncils to help bring much-needed crucial help.

We want to see better participation for the community-side towards the City. Delmaine Cottee, Chairperson – Khayelitsha Subcouncil 10

