LGBTQI+ march held against 'hateful' scholar's invitation by EFF to speak at UCT
Clarence Ford speaks to Ling Sheperd, communications officer at Triangle Project.
"A hateful individual."
That's how some concerned staff and students at the University of Cape Town (UCT) have described Kenyan pan-Africanist scholar, Professor Patrick Lumumba, who was in town on Monday at the invitation of the EFF.
The party had invited him to deliver a public lecture as part of the party's 10-year anniversary celebrations.
A number of UCT LGBTQI+ staff, students and their allies protested outside the Sarah Baartman Hall at UCT against Lumumba's visit.
Sheperd says the professor's anti-gay stance is well known.
He's always made homophobic statements and has endorsed Uganda's anti-gay bill.Ling Sheperd, Communications officer - Triangle Project
It was shocking for us to hear that UCT would be the platform for Prof Lumumba.Ling Sheperd, Communications officer - Triangle Project
Sheperd says Lumumba's invitation by the EFF is all the more problematic given that they recently voiced their support for queer youth during Pride Month and also for queer Ugandans.
We even had Julius Malema draped in a pride flag and marching through the streets.Ling Sheperd, Communications officer - Triangle Project
RELATED:Kenya could soon follow Uganda with extreme anti-LGBT laws
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
More from Local
SA to amend laws on ICC arrests: 'It is stepping back from its obligations'
South Africa is looking to revise its laws with regards to its obligations with International Criminal Court arrest warrants.Read More
The economy is so bad, people are STRUGGLING to save for food
Andrew Fulton Director at Eighty20, speaks about the savings patterns in South Africa.Read More
Khayelitsha residents protest against CoCT: 'We are tired of living in squalor'
The protesters have given the City seven days to respond to their demands.Read More
'Prospect of success is zero': DA on ANC's bid to appeal cadre deployment ruling
The Democratic Alliance has alleged that the ANC is abusing court processes to hide their cadre deployment records.Read More
The Midday Report Express: Horrific bus crash in Auckland Park
All the news you need to know.Read More
Cape Town to Calgary, Manitoba to Manenberg - a gang is a gang is a gang?
A new paper authored by Dariusz Dziewanski explores the similarities and differences between gangs in Canada and Cape Town.Read More
[WATCH] South African firefighters sing their way through Canadian wildfires
Welcome back, team SA! After working to help tame wildfires in Canada for two months - two firefighters share their experience.Read More
VIP officers claim they did nothing wrong, despite viral footage of the assault
The story of the VIP protection officers who assaulted three motorists continues to get stranger.Read More
[UPDATE] Fake vet who castrated cat on lounge table denied bail
The Cape of Good Hope SPCA reports that the 'vet' who performed a cat castration appeared in court where he was denied bail.Read More