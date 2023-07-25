'Prospect of success is zero': DA on ANC's bid to appeal cadre deployment ruling
Africa Melane speaks to Leon Schreiber, DA Shadow Minister of Public Service and Administration.
The DA instituted court proceeding against the ANC to order them to hand over cadre deployment records.
The High Court ruled in the DA’s favour, but the ANC applied to the Supreme Court of Appeal to appeal this ruling.
Schreiber says that the ANC’s initial attempt to appeal this decision in the High Court was struck down, and he believes the petition to the SCA is going to fail.
The prospect of success here, as the court has made clear, is really zero.Leon Schreiber, DA Shadow Minister of Public Service and Administration
He adds that the public has the right to know what is in these records because cadre deployment has an impact on the public sector.
As soon as you trigger that influence into public appointments, your right to say that these are private discussions, and the right of a private organisation falls away.Leon Schreiber, DA Shadow Minister of Public Service and Administration
When you have loadshedding and roads exploding, that is all related to the failure of service delivery in the public sector.Leon Schreiber, DA Shadow Minister of Public Service and Administration
In a separate case the DA is arguing that cadre deployment should be declared unconstitutional, although judgement has not yet been delivered on this matter.
There is no one more anxious in this country than me to see that judgement delivered.Leon Schreiber, DA Shadow Minister of Public Service and Administration
Listen to the interview above for more.
