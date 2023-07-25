'Today is a good day' says Lira in her first interview since having a stroke
Relebogile Mabotja is joined by award-winning South African musician Lira, in her first media interview after suffering a stroke in April 2022.
"I get surprised with how much progress I'm making" says Lerato Melapo, known to South Africans as singing sensation Lira.
The music maven has given her first interview since having a stroke while in Germany last year.
The award-winning musician and songwriter joined 702's Relebogile Mabotja for 'The Upside of Failure'.
I get surprised with how much progress I'm making...Lira
How are you today, asks Mabotja.
"I'm very excited, because I can speak, and I can speak well!", chuckles the singer.
Following the stroke, the Benoni-native was diagnosed with aphasia, a disorder that affects how you communicate and which can impact speech and comprehension.
My speech impediment doesn't bother me, it did before, but it doesn't bother me.Lira
I'm here to share my story.Lira
Click below to watch the full interview with Lira and 702's Relebogile Mabotja.
RELATED:Lira on the road to recovery, thanks fans for support after stroke
This article first appeared on 702 : 'Today is a good day' says Lira in her first interview since having a stroke
