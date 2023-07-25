



The global reality singing show kicked off on South African television in early June.

The show features a group of celebrities each performing songs while wearing ornate costumes and face masks which keep their identities anonymous.

A detective panel of four, including J’Something, Somizi, Sithelo and Skhumba, try to guess the identities of the singing celebrities behind the masks.

Hosted by South African comedian Mpho Popps, each week audiences and the detectives try to solve the mystery of the masked singer from hints known as the 'clue package.'

The infographic below gives you a breakdown of all the masks that have performed and the celebs that have been unmasked so far...

As the competition heats up the masked singers go head-to-head, showing off their incredible vocals and spectacular costumes. We've seen elephant, tree, hippo, banana, watermelon, lollipop, donut, lion, fox, and more.

Each week one identity is revealed until episode 13 when the final four masked celebs will battle it out to win the Golden Masked Trophy.

Join in on the action and excitement as the finale approaches. Tune in to SABC 3 on Saturdays at 6.30pm and SABC 1 at 8pm.

Catch the rebroadcast on SABC 1 on Thursdays at 9pm.

This article first appeared on 947 : Your guide to catching up on The Masked Singer SA