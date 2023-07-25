SA to amend laws on ICC arrests: 'It is stepping back from its obligations'
John Maytham speaks to Nicole Fritz, Director at the Helen Suzman Foundation.
The director-general of the Department of International Relations, Zane Dangor, announced that the law on ICC arrest warrants will be amended.
This is after South Africa was stuck in a difficult position where they would have to arrest Russian President Vladimir Putin if he came to the country.
According to Fritz, this will be done by ‘domesticating article 98,’ which means that in our domestic legislation visiting heads of state and officials will be granted immunity.
This is to ensure that if a situation like this one with Putin arises in the future, we will not have to effect their arrest or surrender.
By doing away with our current legislation… it would mean that any other heads of state too could safely travel to South Africa and would not face any prospect of arrest or prosecution.Nicole Fritz, Director - Helen Suzman Foundation
Fritz adds that this change is tragic and is giving up a legacy that South Africa should be proud of.
The ICC can be rightly criticised… but South Africa should be critically engaging and seeking to have the ICC do more, not stepping back from our obligations.Nicole Fritz, Director - Helen Suzman Foundation
Listen to the interview above for more.
