Call the 2000s! The iconic flip phones are making their return!

25 July 2023 3:34 PM
by Amy Fraser
The 2000s called, they want their phone back.

Relebogile Mabotja interviews Xolile Xaba, Founder and Managing Director of CarPark Technologies.

Cue the dramatic 2000s movie scene where the girl slams her flip phone closed after getting into an argument with her partner, because flip phones are making their comeback!

One of the iconic models making its comeback is the Motorola Razr+, instantly stealing the spotlight with its lush magenta colour, Pantone’s Color of the Year for 2023.

The original Motorola Razr V3 pioneered the future of smartphones, being one of the first phones to incorporate ringtones which has now become a standard feature of modern smartphones, says Xaba.

Today, the latest model has seen an improvement in design due to the advancement of technology, he adds.

There are rumors that Apple may be joining the flip/fold phone world, however, only time will tell.

Watch an unboxing of the latest Motorola below:

RELATED: (LISTEN) Our cellphones have 10 TIMES MORE bacteria than toilet seats

Fast forward to 2005, the breakthrough Motorola Razr V3 came through and it was a game changer for the entire market.

Xolile Xaba, Founder and Managing Director – CarPark Technologies

Flip phones make a fashion statement.

Xolile Xaba, Founder and Managing Director – CarPark Technologies

Apple is not the kind of company to follow the trends, they prefer setting their own path.

Xolile Xaba, Founder and Managing Director – CarPark Technologies

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.


This article first appeared on 702 : Call the 2000s! The iconic flip phones are making their return!




