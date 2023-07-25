KZN police investigating deadly Port Shepstone mass shooting
DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal police are investigating four counts of murder and attempted murder following a mass shooting near a taxi rank in Port Shepstone.
Officers said that the victims were sitting inside a taxi when unidentified gunmen opened fire on the vehicle.
Medical authorities were treating four people who were wounded in the attack.
Police have released preliminary information showing that the victims were confirmed dead at the scene.
KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Jay Naicker said that investigators were scouring the place for clues that could form part of their probe.
"The motive for the shooting is unknown and is subject to a police investigation. Detectives are investigating four counts of murder and four of attempted murder."
Police are appealing to community members who may have witnessed the attack to come forward with information.
This article first appeared on EWN : KZN police investigating deadly Port Shepstone mass shooting
Source : Winnie Theletsane/EWN
