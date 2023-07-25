Kumba hit by low market prices and revenue as interim profit suffers R2.5bn blow
South Africa’s largest iron producer Kumba Iron Ore has experienced an interim profit decline by nearly R2.5 billion due to lower market prices and a decline in revenue partially caused by logistical constraints such as rail issues at Transnet.
The company, which is valued at about R141.4 billion on the JSE, has since cut its dividend in its results for the six months to end-June by just over one-fifth year on year to R22.60, amounting to payout of R7.3 billion.
Speaking on The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield today, Kumba Iron Ore chief executive officer Mpumi Zikalala says although their production went up by six percent, their sales went down.
Our operations can actually produce more, but we are also limited by rail. So, if I look at the additional revenue that we could have generated had we had the kind of performance that we should be expecting from Transnet, the revenue number would have gone up by R6 billion.Mpumi Zikalala, Chief Executive Officer at Kumba Iron Ore
Zikalala says "all of us" need to collaborate for the turnaround of Transnet and SA's logistics network and explains that Kumba is excited about the formation of the National Logistics Crises Committee which will bring together various parties, including government, Transnet, business and labour to discuss "the fundamental need" to turn around the situation on the logistics front.
She says the engagements that have taken place so far have been "very encouraging".
Bruce relays a potential concern by asking, "Is there not a risk here that business keeps bailing out government failure and burden keeps falling on business to solve the problem? It's in your best interest to do so, but essentially business is a stop gap for government for state failure... The burden is falling on you."
I think all of us need to realise that the challenges we faced with... actually have an impact on everybody in the country because when our economy doesn't grow it's got a fundamental impact on society as a whole. So, where business is coming from is that... we have to partner with government.Mpumi Zikalala, Chief Executive Officer at Kumba Iron Ore
Zikalala believes collaboration between government, the broader business and labour people is "absolutely critical" for the benefit of SA. She says when the mining industry makes profits it helps the economy, but more importantly "communities benefit as well".
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_32770950_silhouettes-of-worker-in-the-mine-.html?term=mineworker&vti=lnen6r30xsa7robr9p-1-11
