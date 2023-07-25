Thousands of investors in financial nightmare after social media 'stokvel scam'
Close to one hundred thousand people have fallen victim to an alleged scam run by Facebook-based United African Stokvel (UAS).
The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) raided UAS offices at the end of June in an ongoing investigation prompted by a whistle-blower report and complaints from investors.
In a statement, FSCA notes that the stokvel claimed to have applied for a financial service provider's licence, but it has no record of the application.
FSCA suspects UAS of "conducting unauthorised business and breaching financial sector laws", saying the stokvel is not authorised to provide any financial services products or financial services.
According to various complaints to FSCA, the stokvel's clients have not received any returns from supposed investments in property and telecommunications.
Speaking to the Daily Maverick, two investors say they lost R152 000 and R100 000 after being promised they could triple their money - one of the investors says he ended up homeless as a result.
Investors told the Daily Maverick that they just want their capital back as they used their retirement savings and money set aside for their children's education.
UAS's Facebook page also shows several complaints from people claiming they have not received any payments since March.
Speaking on The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield, Daily Maverick's Personal Finance editor Neesa Moodley says between 2019 and this year this scheme was offering to make "three or four times your money within a year".
Up until March this year investors were getting those payouts.Neesa Moodley, Daily Maverick Personal Finance Editor
The company has allegedly told its members that the lack of payments is due to loadshedding, a backlog and getting the runaround from the companies they have invested in.
It's still under investigation. From the outside looking in it looks like it was most probably a pyramid scheme.Neesa Moodley, Daily Maverick Personal Finance Editor
UAS owners Darren Langbein and Shirley Langbein are apparently not answering any calls.
Clients with complaints can contact the FSCA on 0800 20 37 22 or 012 428 8000 or log a complaint here.
