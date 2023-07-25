SAA minority shareholders hunting potential suitors for sale to go ahead

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
KZN police investigating deadly Port Shepstone mass shooting KwaZulu-Natal police are investigating four counts of murder and attempted murder following a mass shooting near a taxi rank in Po... 25 July 2023 3:50 PM
SA to amend laws on ICC arrests: 'It is stepping back from its obligations' South Africa is looking to revise its laws with regards to its obligations with International Criminal Court arrest warrants. 25 July 2023 2:48 PM
The economy is so bad, people are STRUGGLING to save for food Andrew Fulton Director at Eighty20, speaks about the savings patterns in South Africa. 25 July 2023 2:31 PM
View all Local
[LISTEN] Peter Marais weighs in on the Western Cape Peoples Bill Through this bill, the FF Plus will be able to govern the 'West Capetonians' without interference from the national government. 24 July 2023 2:41 PM
Mbalula says his remarks on Gordhan's performance a clarion call, not a threat 'Comrade Pravin move faster, or otherwise, we will move you', said the secretary-general during his address at the ANCWL elective... 23 July 2023 8:30 AM
Three-horse race to lead the ANC Women's League The league's former president, Bathabile Dlamini is facing off with former league secretary and Eastern Cape's Sisisi Tolashe and... 23 July 2023 8:07 AM
View all Politics
Delay in bringing Koeberg Unit 1 online is 'pushing SA into a corner' There have been serious delays in getting Unit 1 at the Koeberg Nuclear Power Station back online. 25 July 2023 8:44 AM
'I don't miss being shouted at in kitchens' - Private chef Lerato Mokonyane As the founder of Good Food Studio, Mokonyane is flourishing in her role as a private chef. 24 July 2023 9:42 PM
Thanks to 'Barbenheimer', cinema is back with a bang! The release of this year's two most highly anticipated films raked in over $235 million for the second-highest box office weekend... 24 July 2023 8:36 PM
View all Business
World Drowning Prevention Day: How Life Saving South Africa's making a change "We literally grow lifeguards in the voluntary clubs." 25 July 2023 4:44 PM
Call the 2000s! The iconic flip phones are making their return! The 2000s called, they want their phone back. 25 July 2023 3:34 PM
Employees must upskill and stay informed in the age of AI – expert Expert Dr Linda Meyer says information is power for strengthening your career prospects during the age of AI. 25 July 2023 3:05 PM
View all Lifestyle
Kylian Mbappe's potential move to Saudi League shaking up the world of football Karim Benzema, N’golo Kante, Edouard Mendy, Ruben Neves and Roberto Firmino are just a few big name players to have made the move... 25 July 2023 8:30 PM
[LISTEN] A Dummy's Guide to Netball (GO, PROTEAS!!) With the Netball World Cup kicking off, the Head coach of Maties, Zanele Mdodana, joins John Maytham to teach him the basics. 25 July 2023 9:23 AM
Spar Proteas 'optimistic' ahead of the Netball World Cup The Netball World Cup kicks off at the Cape Town International Convention Centre this Friday. 24 July 2023 3:10 PM
View all Sport
Your guide to catching up on The Masked Singer SA The Masked Singer South Africa premiered on 3 June and the finale will air on 26 August. 25 July 2023 3:09 PM
'Today is a good day' says Lira in her first interview since having a stroke The songstress, real name is Lerato Molapo, suffered a stroke while in Germany last year, which left her unable to speak. 25 July 2023 1:56 PM
Zoë Brown wins big for Heartlands Baby Sanctuary on Deal or No Deal SA First up on Deal or No Deal SA celeb week is media personality Zoë Brown. 25 July 2023 12:24 PM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Greece 'at war with fire' as vicious wildfires blaze across islands If you had plans to ditch South Africa's winter for a warm summer in Greece, it might be time to make alternative plans. 25 July 2023 12:02 PM
Human Rights Watch accuses Wagner Group of killing and torturing dozens in Mali According to the rights group, the abuse and torture has been happening since late 2022. 25 July 2023 11:35 AM
The world is breaking dangerous climate records as the planet gets hotter The UN has issued a warning as parts of the world experience dangerously high temperatures. 24 July 2023 12:09 PM
View all World
Reflecting on Gukurahundi genocide: 'It committed unspeakable atrocities' [LISTEN] What actually happened during Zimbabwe's Gukurahundi genocide. 24 July 2023 4:09 PM
Russia-Africa summit provides a global stage for Moscow to puff up its power The key question for African citizens to ask is: whose interests are being served? 24 July 2023 11:07 AM
Kenya could soon follow Uganda with extreme anti-LGBT laws Kenya may soon table homophobic legislation similar to that found in Uganda. 21 July 2023 1:22 PM
View all Africa
Online returns: 'Opportunity for e-tailers to build loyalty by making it easy' Bruce Whitfield talks online shopping and reverse logistics with Natalie Schooling, CEO of customer experience specialists nlighte... 20 July 2023 9:55 PM
Do we focus too much on leadership while middle managers carry the can? An organisational politics expert talks about the revival of the middle manager in today's changing workplace. 20 July 2023 8:44 PM
MANDY WIENER: Joburg CBD explosion – is this what a collapsed city looks like? Johannesburg is collapsing and its dodgy leadership is incapable and weak. 20 July 2023 9:50 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Africa

SAA minority shareholders hunting potential suitors for sale to go ahead

25 July 2023 8:09 PM
by Carlo Petersen
Tags:
South African Airways SAA

The Takatso Consortium's minority shareholders recently accepted the Competition Commission's condition that they must exit the strategic equity partnership with South African Airways (SAA).

The Takatso Consortium's minority shareholders recently accepted the Competition Commission's condition that they must exit the strategic equity partnership with South African Airways (SAA) in order for a deal to go through.

Speaking on The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield, Gidon Novick, who represents minority shareholder Lift Airline, says they have now been instructed to sell their shares for the sale to proceed.

It's taken a long while... the deal was done about two years ago... the tribunal has ratified that we as minoroties have been requested to sell our shares for the deal to go ahead.

Gidon Novick, co-founder Lift Airline

In May, the Competition Commission provided certain conditions for the disposal of a 51% stake in South African Airways (SAA) to Takatso. One of these conditions is the exit of minority partners in the consortium, Global Aviation (Lift Airline is a partner) and Syranix.

The Takatso Consortium will obtain 51% of SAA's shares in terms of the deal, and provide the airline with a capital injection of R3 billion over two years. As government's shareholder representative, the Department of Public Enterprises (DPE) will keep 49%.

Takatso is essentially infrastructure investment firm Harith (80%), Global Aviation (10%), and Syranix (10%). The consortium will take the helm at SAA once the deal is finalised and has refused to take on SAA's debt of R1.5 billion.




25 July 2023 8:09 PM
by Carlo Petersen
Tags:
South African Airways SAA

More from Africa

FILE: Russian President Vladimir Putin. Picture: © fotogigi85/123rf.com

What are African leaders doing in Russia, AGAIN?

25 July 2023 8:55 PM

It's been a quiet week on the business front in Africa, but maybe that's because many of Africa's leaders are in Russia, again!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© fizkes/123rf.com

Thousands of investors in financial nightmare after social media 'stokvel scam'

25 July 2023 8:26 PM

The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) is investigating United African Stokvel after obtaining evidence of an alleged scam.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© 1971yes/123rf.com

Kumba hit by low market prices and revenue as interim profit suffers R2.5bn blow

25 July 2023 7:17 PM

South Africa’s largest iron producer Kumba Iron Ore has experienced an interim profit decline by nearly R2.5 billion.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The genius that grew SAOTA into a global luxury design brand

22 June 2023 6:45 AM

How SAOTA went from designing homes in Cape Town to completing projects in over 90 countries - without leaving the Mother City.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Africa’s race to the sun (and other alternatives): Who is winning?

20 June 2023 9:16 AM

Author: Shirley Webber, Coverage Head: Resources and Energy, Absa CIB

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SweepSouth: A genius app revolutionizing the cleaning industry

15 June 2023 6:45 AM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to SweepSouth CEO Aisha Pandor in a new episode of the Genius Podcast, brought to you by Lexus.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How tashas grew from a local café to a world-class dining experience

8 June 2023 6:45 AM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Natasha Sideris, founder of tashas in a new episode of the Genius Podcast, brought to you by Lexus.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Geniuses Behind Yoco: An Underdog Story

1 June 2023 6:45 AM

Katlego Maphai, CEO of Yoco discusses the past, present, and future of the African start-up and how they plan to impact Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Economic growth (ImageCreator - http://www.imagecreator.co.uk/)

Africa in line to be one of the fastest growing economies

23 May 2023 1:06 PM

According to the IMF, Africa is the place to invest, with sub-Saharan Africa expected to grow between 4 and 5 percent by 2028.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bruce Whitfield gets to know SA’s genius business visionaries in new podcast

12 May 2023 1:05 PM

We say Bruce Whitfield's newest release could be the hottest thing since hostile corporate takeovers!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

SA to amend laws on ICC arrests: 'It is stepping back from its obligations'

Local

'Prospect of success is zero': DA on ANC's bid to appeal cadre deployment ruling

Local

Khayelitsha residents protest against CoCT: 'We are tired of living in squalor'

Local

EWN Highlights

Royal AM application to have FIFA ban overturned thrown out by CAS

25 July 2023 10:39 PM

Kylian Mbappe's potential move to Saudi League shaking up the world of football

25 July 2023 10:30 PM

The day that was: 77 injuries after 2 buses collide, Meyiwa’s killer unveiled?

25 July 2023 10:03 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA