SAA minority shareholders hunting potential suitors for sale to go ahead





The Takatso Consortium's minority shareholders recently accepted the Competition Commission's condition that they must exit the strategic equity partnership with South African Airways (SAA) in order for a deal to go through.

Speaking on The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield, Gidon Novick, who represents minority shareholder Lift Airline, says they have now been instructed to sell their shares for the sale to proceed.

It's taken a long while... the deal was done about two years ago... the tribunal has ratified that we as minoroties have been requested to sell our shares for the deal to go ahead. Gidon Novick, co-founder Lift Airline

In May, the Competition Commission provided certain conditions for the disposal of a 51% stake in South African Airways (SAA) to Takatso. One of these conditions is the exit of minority partners in the consortium, Global Aviation (Lift Airline is a partner) and Syranix.

The Takatso Consortium will obtain 51% of SAA's shares in terms of the deal, and provide the airline with a capital injection of R3 billion over two years. As government's shareholder representative, the Department of Public Enterprises (DPE) will keep 49%.

Takatso is essentially infrastructure investment firm Harith (80%), Global Aviation (10%), and Syranix (10%). The consortium will take the helm at SAA once the deal is finalised and has refused to take on SAA's debt of R1.5 billion.