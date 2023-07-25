What are African leaders doing in Russia, AGAIN?





Bruce Whitfield is joined by Africa At Work chief executive Dianna Games on The Money Show.

Games says all eyes are on Russia this week, certainly from Africa.

It seems like everybody from Africa is on an airplane to Russia for the Russia Africa Forum, which appears to be named the Russia Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum... which is quite interesting for a country in the middle of war. Dianna Games, Africa At Work Chief Executive

On its website, it states that the The Russia–Africa Summit is the highest-profile and largest-scale event in Russian–African relations, aimed at bringing about a fundamentally new level of mutually beneficial partnership to meet the challenges of the 21st century.

"The goal of the event is to promote efforts to strengthen comprehensive and equal cooperation between Russia and African nations across all areas of society including politics, security, economic relations, science and technology, and the cultural and humanitarian spheres," it states.

Games says there are a host out there to be had and it is building on the 2019 Africa Russia Summit which was attended by more than 6000 participants. She explains that Putin has compiled an Op-ed which has been published in "quite a number" of publications in Africa, which outlines all sorts of promising things that are going to happen at the summit.

Games says Nigeria and Egypt remain Africa's biggest countries showing financial growth and South Africa is falling "far behind".