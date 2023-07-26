PowerBall results: Tuesday, 25 July 2023
JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Tuesday, 25 July 2023 are as follows:
PowerBall: 14, 24, 25, 44, 48 PB: 04
PowerBall Plus: 04, 09, 10, 22, 44 PB: 07
For more details visit the National Lottery website.
#DrawResults for 25/07/23 are:' #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) July 25, 2023
#PowerBall: 14, 24, 25, 44, 48#PowerBall: 04#PowerBallPLUS: 04, 09, 10, 22, 44#PowerBall: 07 pic.twitter.com/vh4dnPYxGJ
This article first appeared on EWN : PowerBall results: Tuesday, 25 July 2023
Source : https://unsplash.com/photos/RSsqjpezn6o
