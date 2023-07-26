Barbie songs streamed 52 million times on Spotify over films opening weekend

Streaming issues? Report here
midday-report-nedbank-mandy-wiener-thumbpng midday-report-nedbank-mandy-wiener-thumbpng
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Lunch with Pippa Hudson
See full line-up
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Officer who solved Rosemary Ndlovu murders is 'happy she is behind bars' SA Police Service sergeant Keshi Benneth Mabunda has been named detective of the year for solving the Rosemary Ndlovu case. 28 July 2023 10:31 AM
It's freezing! Haven Night Shelter needs your HELP to keep homeless warm Haven Night Shelter chief executive officer Shaddie Valayadum says the cold weather is forcing more people off the streets and thr... 28 July 2023 10:10 AM
Jub Jub released on bail after arrest for rape, attempted murder Jub Jub appeared in court on 27 July after handing himself over to police. 28 July 2023 9:22 AM
View all Local
Malema praises Mazzotti, says EFF 'not ashamed of associating with him' The controversial tobacco trader who gave the red berets money in order to register as a political party with the Independent Elec... 28 July 2023 8:03 AM
[LISTEN] Do women’s leagues still represent the interests of women? Do women's leagues represent ALL women's rights, or only those that belong to a party? 27 July 2023 3:15 PM
Russia summit is a golden opportunity for Africa to get rid of Wagner Group Russia needs the summit to help it win more friends in Africa. 26 July 2023 11:19 AM
View all Politics
Premier Lesufi commits to creating 6000 jobs every month for the next year Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has committed to creating 6000 jobs a month for the next year to address high unemployment. 28 July 2023 8:49 AM
Understanding the impact money-related stress has on our mental health How do we reduce anxiety about money? 27 July 2023 8:30 PM
Spur buys 60% stake in restaurant group Doppio Zero The Spur Corporation is hoping the acquisition will strengthen its presence in the daytime dining and coffee specialty markets. 27 July 2023 7:43 PM
View all Business
[LISTEN] Can companies take legal action if you pitch up to work high on weed? While the private use of cannabis has become legal in South Africa, what happens if you show up to work high? 28 July 2023 11:19 AM
It's freezing! Haven Night Shelter needs your HELP to keep homeless warm Haven Night Shelter chief executive officer Shaddie Valayadum says the cold weather is forcing more people off the streets and thr... 28 July 2023 10:10 AM
Daily aspirin doesn’t prevent strokes in older, healthy people after all New research led by Monash University shows daily, low-dose aspirin doesn’t prevent strokes in relatively healthy people over 70. 28 July 2023 8:57 AM
View all Lifestyle
[LISTEN] 'Rassie: Stories of Life and Rugby' autobiography ready to be released Rugby legend, Rassie Erasmus and co-author David O’Sullivan speak on their new book's content and context. 28 July 2023 11:27 AM
Women’s World Cup: 5 issues holding back the female game Women are facing several hurdles from equipment designed for men to being paid less fairly. 28 July 2023 9:06 AM
Get ready, the Netball World Cup starts today! GO, PROTEAS! South Africa hosts the Netball World Cup for the first time. 28 July 2023 8:12 AM
View all Sport
Are cinemas revived thanks to #Barbenheimer? Ster-Kinekor CEO hopes so Ster-Kinekor CEO Mark Sardi speaks about the future of cinema given the recent surge in attendance for Oppenheimer and Barbie. 28 July 2023 10:51 AM
Jub Jub released on bail after arrest for rape, attempted murder Jub Jub appeared in court on 27 July after handing himself over to police. 28 July 2023 9:22 AM
#DealorNoDealZA: The Funny Chef brings home the bacon (R250K!) for charity Wednesday night's celebrity episode of #DealorNoDealZA was cooking on gas with only the second contestant to win the big pot. 27 July 2023 12:16 PM
View all Entertainment
Ban smartphones from ALL schools, everywhere - United Nations UNESCO is calling for all smartphones to be banned from all schools around the world. 28 July 2023 9:54 AM
Mafia vs Democracy: Organised crime undermines ordinary people's civic honesty Research shows that ordinary people are less honest in countries where organised crime is prevalent. 27 July 2023 2:01 PM
Mediterranean engulfed by a 'ring of fire' as deadly wildfires rage on Deadly wildfires have been sweeping across the Mediterranean, affecting nine countries. 27 July 2023 11:22 AM
View all World
Russia-Africa summit: Black Sea Grain deal 'top of the agenda' President Cyril Ramaphosa is leading the South African delegation at the second Russia-Africa summit. 27 July 2023 8:45 AM
Reflecting on Gukurahundi genocide: 'It committed unspeakable atrocities' [LISTEN] What actually happened during Zimbabwe's Gukurahundi genocide. 24 July 2023 4:09 PM
Russia-Africa summit provides a global stage for Moscow to puff up its power The key question for African citizens to ask is: whose interests are being served? 24 July 2023 11:07 AM
View all Africa
'Jani was too honest to survive in SA' - Herman Lategan on Jani Allan's death Allan was widely considered to be one of the first celebrity journalists in SA, making her mark in the media in the 1980s. 27 July 2023 9:32 AM
MANDY WIENER: We must applaud (and protect) the eyewitness who did not look away The motorist who filmed VIP protection officers meting out abuse is being threatened, but she/he deserves a national order. 27 July 2023 7:01 AM
Online returns: 'Opportunity for e-tailers to build loyalty by making it easy' Bruce Whitfield talks online shopping and reverse logistics with Natalie Schooling, CEO of customer experience specialists nlighte... 20 July 2023 9:55 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment
fiber_manual_record
Business

Barbie songs streamed 52 million times on Spotify over films opening weekend

26 July 2023 7:58 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Barbie
music news
Barbie movie

It's a Barbie World and we're singing along. Here are the 10 most streamed Barbie songs on Spotify noted by Music Industry How To.

I'm a Barbie gal... in a Barbie world, we know (and love) the song enough to have it sit at 52 million streams on Spotify during the film's opening weekend alone.

RELATED: 'BARBENHEIMER' (BARBIE AND OPPENHEIMER) REVIVES CINEMAS... AND GOES VIRAL

Spotify data monitored by the educational music platform Music Industry How To suggests that users listened to 19 songs from the extended edition of The Barbie Album over 52 million times in just three days.

According to Music Industry How To, who monitored the Spotify data for all Barbie-related music before and after the movie’s release on July 21st, they report that Barbie World, by Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice and Aqua, accounts for 10.3 million of these streams – the most of all the tracks on the official movie album.

RELATED: [PICS] BARBIE'S DREAM HOUSE GETS A SOUTH AFRICAN MAKEOVER

The music platform also records that Nicki Minaj's rendition of Aqua's classic Barbie Girl, featuring the original band and Ice Spice, is the most streamed song from The Barbie Album.

Here's the top 10 most streamed Barbie songs on Spotify during the movie's opening weekend:

Barbie World (with Aqua): 10,308,180 streams

Dance The Night: 10,120,370 streams

What Was I Made For: 9,608,211 streams

Speed Drive: 2,985,447 streams

WATATI (feat. Aldo Ranks): 2,332,770 streams

Man I Am: 1,999,353 streams

I'm Just Ken: 1,765,201 streams

Choose Your Fighter: 1,735,926 streams

Forever & Again: 1,708,673 streams

Pink: 1,706,233 streams

This Barbie is impressed with how many people still LOVE Barbie!!!

RELATED: 'BARBIE IS NOT JUST FOR LITTLE GIRLS' - MEET THE KING OF BARBIE

Smiling Barbie GIFfrom Smiling GIFs

This article first appeared on KFM : Barbie songs streamed 52 million times on Spotify over films opening weekend




26 July 2023 7:58 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Barbie
music news
Barbie movie

More from Entertainment

© fergregory/123rf.com

Are cinemas revived thanks to #Barbenheimer? Ster-Kinekor CEO hopes so

28 July 2023 10:51 AM

Ster-Kinekor CEO Mark Sardi speaks about the future of cinema given the recent surge in attendance for Oppenheimer and Barbie.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Jub Jub

Jub Jub released on bail after arrest for rape, attempted murder

28 July 2023 9:22 AM

Jub Jub appeared in court on 27 July after handing himself over to police.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

#DealorNoDealZA: The Funny Chef brings home the bacon (R250K!) for charity

27 July 2023 12:16 PM

Wednesday night's celebrity episode of #DealorNoDealZA was cooking on gas with only the second contestant to win the big pot.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: YouTube #shorts page

YouTube Shorts usurps TikTok & Instagram Reels with more than 2bn monthly users

27 July 2023 12:05 PM

Google reports that more than two billion users are logging-in to YouTube Shorts every month.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[LISTEN] YoungstaCPT and US musician Nilla Allin drops VOETSEK song collab!

27 July 2023 8:10 AM

"Who you know that got the hottest South African rapper voetsekking on their voetsek?" The EP drops on 28 July!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image courtesy of Bryan Ledgard (https://www.flickr.com/people/97355030@N00)

Sinead O'Connor (56) has died

27 July 2023 6:21 AM

The Irish pop legend Sinead O'Connor, who ruled the airwaves in the 90s, has died at the age of 56.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons by Tim Cornbill

Here's what Cillian Murphy (and other actors) are REALLY smoking in movies...

26 July 2023 12:37 PM

Spoiler alert: it's not real cigarettes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

American actress and producer, Sandra Bullock. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Gage Skidmore

Happy 59th Birthday, Sandra Bullock! Here's a look at her most iconic roles

26 July 2023 10:22 AM

From Miss Congeniality to Ocean’s 8, let’s look back at 10 of her most iconic movie roles.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Spar Proteas in their new kit for the upcoming Netball World Cup. Picture: Puma South Africa

Netball World Cup kicks off with FREE concert at the fan park, 4pm TODAY!

26 July 2023 9:27 AM

Ahead of the Netball World Cup kick-off on 28 July - the fan park opens today with a free five-hour concert featuring local artists.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons by Elena Ternovaja

Happy 78th birthday, Helen Mirren!

26 July 2023 8:57 AM

Take a trip down memory lane with us as we celebrate Mirren's most iconic roles.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Business

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi addressed the media on the Nasi Ispani recruitment campaign on 14 July 2023. Picture: @GautengProvince/Twitter

Premier Lesufi commits to creating 6000 jobs every month for the next year

28 July 2023 8:49 AM

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has committed to creating 6000 jobs a month for the next year to address high unemployment.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © avemario/123rf.com

Understanding the impact money-related stress has on our mental health

27 July 2023 8:30 PM

How do we reduce anxiety about money?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Spur restaurant in Carlswald, Midrand. Picture: Kgothatso Mogale/EWN

Spur buys 60% stake in restaurant group Doppio Zero

27 July 2023 7:43 PM

The Spur Corporation is hoping the acquisition will strengthen its presence in the daytime dining and coffee specialty markets.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Former President Jacob Zuma and Advocate Dali Mpofu at the Pietermaritzburg High Court on 20 March 2023. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza/Eyewitness News

Who foots the bill for Jacob Zuma’s R18.2m corruption trial legal costs?

27 July 2023 7:08 PM

Zuma is due back in the KwaZulu-Natal High Court next month, in another attempt have prosecutor Billy Downer removed from his corruption trial.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ adam121/123rf.com

Over 100 CEOs sign a pledge to help government fix South Africa's problems

27 July 2023 6:40 PM

The business-led initiative is aimed at getting the country's ailing economy back on track.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © welcomia/123rf.com

[LISTEN] Airbnb red flags: 'Did I pay for a fake listing?'

27 July 2023 3:22 PM

Here's why you need to "check everything, assume the worst" when doing transactions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: bizoon/123rf.com

Pain at the pumps: Steep fuel price hike on the cards for August

27 July 2023 10:11 AM

Pressure on consumers continues as forecasts point to a steep fuel hike.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ daniilantiq/123rf.com

[LISTEN] Are banks helping home loan customers after steep interest rate hikes?

26 July 2023 8:59 PM

What are banks doing to help home loan customers who are struggling to make payments after 10 consecutive interest rate hikes?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Copyright: olegdudko / 123rf

[LISTEN] Daily Maverick’s press accreditation for Russia-Africa summit revoked

26 July 2023 8:25 PM

This week, without explanation, Daily Maverick’s press accreditation for the Russia-Africa summit was revoked.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© piren/123rf.com

[LISTEN] Steinhoff delisted from JSE after shareholders dissolve company

26 July 2023 7:58 PM

Steinhoff's shareholders have chosen to dissolve the company and remove it from the Johannesburg and Frankfurt stock exchanges.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[WEATHER] BRRRR! Thundershowers, and lightning expected over the weekend

Weather

Premier Lesufi commits to creating 6000 jobs every month for the next year

Local Business

Jub Jub released on bail after arrest for rape, attempted murder

Entertainment Local

EWN Highlights

Develop Khayelitsha to be conducive for policing, plead community leaders

28 July 2023 1:12 PM

Malema calls for more scrutiny on role of National Treasury

28 July 2023 11:27 AM

Orlando Pirates' Thembinkosi Lorch set to know sentencing fate for assaulting ex

28 July 2023 11:20 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA