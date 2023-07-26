Barbie songs streamed 52 million times on Spotify over films opening weekend





I'm a Barbie gal... in a Barbie world, we know (and love) the song enough to have it sit at 52 million streams on Spotify during the film's opening weekend alone.

Spotify data monitored by the educational music platform Music Industry How To suggests that users listened to 19 songs from the extended edition of The Barbie Album over 52 million times in just three days.

According to Music Industry How To, who monitored the Spotify data for all Barbie-related music before and after the movie’s release on July 21st, they report that Barbie World, by Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice and Aqua, accounts for 10.3 million of these streams – the most of all the tracks on the official movie album.

The music platform also records that Nicki Minaj's rendition of Aqua's classic Barbie Girl, featuring the original band and Ice Spice, is the most streamed song from The Barbie Album.

Here's the top 10 most streamed Barbie songs on Spotify during the movie's opening weekend:

Barbie World (with Aqua): 10,308,180 streams

Dance The Night: 10,120,370 streams

What Was I Made For: 9,608,211 streams

Speed Drive: 2,985,447 streams

WATATI (feat. Aldo Ranks): 2,332,770 streams

Man I Am: 1,999,353 streams

I'm Just Ken: 1,765,201 streams

Choose Your Fighter: 1,735,926 streams

Forever & Again: 1,708,673 streams

Pink: 1,706,233 streams

This Barbie is impressed with how many people still LOVE Barbie!!!

