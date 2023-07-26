Happy 78th birthday, Helen Mirren!
Dame Helen Mirren DBE is an English actor and the recipient of numerous accolades. She is the only performer to have achieved both the American and the British Triple Crowns of Acting and is often referred to as "one the greatest actors of all time".
Mirren's standout performance as Queen Elizabeth II in The Queen is one of the most notable and recognizable performances of her career.
Today, the actress turns 78 years old, so we celebrate her best roles, ranked according to IMDb.
1) The Prince of Egypt (1998)
2) The Queen (2006)
3) The Hundred-Foot Journey (2014)
4) Eye in the Sky (2015)
5) Woman in Gold (2015)
6) Excalibur (1981)
7) Trumbo (2015)
8) The Cook, The Thief, His Wife & Her Lover (1989)
9) O Lucky Man! (1973)
10) The Long Good Friday (1980)
If you're wondering what Mirren's doing at 78 years old, she's being fabulous - as always!
This article first appeared on KFM : Happy 78th birthday, Helen Mirren!
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Helen_Mirren,_2023.jpg
