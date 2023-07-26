Two bodies recovered at different substations, reveals City Power
JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg City Power said it recovered two bodies at different substations around the city in the last three days.
Spokesperson Isaac Mangena explained that an outage in Randburg on Tuesday night was caused by the discovery of a dead body inside the transformer.
“One was found electrocuted in a ditch near Nancefield, Lenasia after what looked like an attempt to steal high voltage copper cables.”
“We suspect that they are part of a group involved in vandalism of electricity infrastructure,” said Mangena.
The utility said it is deeply concerned about an increase in vandalism, particularly at its Randburg and Roodepoort substations.
It said systems are battling to keep up with the winter demand, coupled with frequent theft and damage.
READ MORE:
-
Joburg City Power says it's recorded 2,300 cable theft incidents in the last year
-
Electricity infrastructure struggling to cope with severe weather - City Power
-
Switch to aluminium cables not curbing theft, says City Power
This article first appeared on EWN : Two bodies recovered at different substations, reveals City Power
Source : @Eskom_SA/Twitter
More from Local
High Court quashes government's beef with plant-based meat
The High Court has ruled against government's seizure of vegetable-based products with names associated to meat products.Read More
City 'clamps down' on sewer pump station vandalism with R123 million investment
The upgrade includes the implementation of advanced security to bring vandalism and theft to an end.Read More
South Africa's first-of-its-kind laptop library is here thanks to TechMarkit
Thanks to their first-of-its-kind Laptop Library programme you can "lend" a laptop or notebook for a nominal refundable deposit.Read More
[WATCH] SIMPLY THE BEST!! Chef entertains customers while waiting for food
Besides making food, this chef loves entertaining people too.Read More
[LISTEN] What is toxic femininity and how is it rooted in our society?
Toxic femininity is the opposite side of the coin of toxic masculinity, and both of these behaviours cause harm to others.Read More
Eish, that's SA for you! Jamaican netball player allegedly robbed in CPT
"We aren't safe here," said a Jamaican netball player on social media.Read More
Choosing the right backup power solution for your home to overcome loadshedding
By understanding the power demands of various appliances, homeowners can make well-informed backup power decisions.Read More
Officer who solved Rosemary Ndlovu murders is 'happy she is behind bars'
SA Police Service sergeant Keshi Benneth Mabunda has been named detective of the year for solving the Rosemary Ndlovu case.Read More
It's freezing! Haven Night Shelter needs your HELP to keep homeless warm
Haven Night Shelter chief executive officer Shaddie Valayadum says the cold weather is forcing more people off the streets and through their doors.Read More